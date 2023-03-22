News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Like Sachin, Messi Mobbed In Argentina

Like Sachin, Messi Mobbed In Argentina

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 22, 2023 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi needed police assistance to reach his car on Monday night.

It reminds us of the time Sachin Tendulkar came to the then Rediff office near the hallowed August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai to take part in the Rediff Chat, 25 years ago.

No sooner had the chat ended and Sachin was ready to leave, hundreds -- possibly thousands -- of fans gathered outside our office to see the great man.

Finally, police personnel from the police station nearby arrived and cleared the way for Sachin, his wife Dr Anjali Tendulkar and brother Ajit Tendulkar to reach their car.

Another legend -- Lionel Messi -- encountered the same scenario when he visited a steakhouse in Buenos Aires on Monday night for dinner.

Word spread that Leo was in the vicinity and hundreds of fans gathered outside the Don Julio restaurant for a glimpse of the man who brought the World Cup to Argentina in December.

Lionel Messi

Messi eventually needed a police escort to leave.

Lionel Messi

Fans on the street chanted 'Messi!!! Messi!!!' -- just the way spectators chant Sachin!!! Sachin!!! when they sight SRT -- and sang the words to Muchachos, which has become the unofficial anthem for the Argentina football team.

'Messi I love you!' 'Thank you, Leo!' were also recorded as the football legend was escorted out of the restaurant.

Lionel Messi

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'We are waiting for you': Messi gets death threats
'We are waiting for you': Messi gets death threats
Tributes pour in as Messi lays claim to the GOAT
Tributes pour in as Messi lays claim to the GOAT
Messi NOT retiring: 'Want to continue as world champ'
Messi NOT retiring: 'Want to continue as world champ'
U'khand cops join hunt for Amritpal, aides
U'khand cops join hunt for Amritpal, aides
'I have no regrets': Djokovic on missing US events
'I have no regrets': Djokovic on missing US events
'In Putin and Russia, Xi sees counterweight to US'
'In Putin and Russia, Xi sees counterweight to US'
SVB crisis: Start-ups seek govt's help to bring money
SVB crisis: Start-ups seek govt's help to bring money

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

The year my dream came true: Messi pens New Year post

The year my dream came true: Messi pens New Year post

How Much Did Messi, Ronaldo Charge?

How Much Did Messi, Ronaldo Charge?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances