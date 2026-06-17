Like Father, Like Son: Norway Field Three Sons Of 1994 World Cup Stars

Witnessing a rare generational sporting event, Norway's Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, and Kristian Thorstvedt made history by becoming the first trio of sons of former World Cup players to feature in the same FIFA World Cup match.

IMAGE: Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland bagged two goals in his maiden World Cup appearance to guide his team to an opening 4-1 victory over Iraq. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Key Points Norway made FIFA World Cup history by fielding three sons of former World Cup players in a single match.

Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Kristian Thorstvedt replicated their fathers' 1994 World Cup appearance.

Erling Haaland scored two goals on his World Cup debut, contributing to Norway's 4-1 win against Iraq.

Norway became the first team in the history of FIFA World Cup to field three sons of former players in the same game, during their Group I match against Iraq at Boston stadium, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.



Norway's Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Kristian Thorstvedt formed part of this rare historic moment in football.



Incredibly, 32 years earlier, at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Norway had also fielded their fathers -- Alf-Inge Haaland (Erling's father), Goran Sorloth (Sorloth's father), and Erik Thorstvedt (Thorstvedt's father) -- together in their match against Italy on June 23, 1994.

Haaland's Dream Debut

IMAGE: Norway's Alexander Sorloth, left, tries to tackle Merchas Doski of Iraq. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Winslow Townson/Reuters

Manchester City's Haaland, one of the most exciting forwards in world football, was in the spotlight long before the match, and he lived up to his big-name billing on his debut on the biggest of stages, as Norway returned to the World Cup after a 28-year absence.



Haaland, who scored 16 times in eight qualifying games, double the tally of anyone else in Europe, opened his World Cup goal account in the 29th minute, beating his markers and stabbing in a David Moller Wolfe low cross at the far post.