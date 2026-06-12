Lightning scare shuts FIFA World Cup party before opener

The FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto faced an unexpected cancellation due to lightning risks, sparking concerns about weather disruptions and the host city's preparedness for the ongoing summer World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

IMAGE: Fans cheer ahead of the countdown concert. Photograph: John E Sokolowski/Reuters

Key Points The FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto was cancelled due to a lightning risk, disappointing fans ahead of Canada's opening World Cup match.

Organisers cited 'abundance of caution' for the evacuation, which occurred while fans watched the Mexico vs. South Africa opener.

Sports scientists warn of significant weather-related risks for the summer World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the US, including high temperatures and severe thunderstorms.

The cancellation adds to previous criticism regarding Toronto's readiness, including initial plans for no free tickets, which were later reversed.

Toronto is set to host six World Cup matches, beginning with Canada's game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Fans attending the World Cup fan festival in Toronto were met with disappointment on Thursday after organisers cancelled the event due to poor weather, on the eve of Canada's first game.

Weather Woes Hit FIFA Fan Festival

"Out of an abundance of caution, the FIFA Fan Festival Toronto is being evacuated due to risk of lightning," organisers said on social media.

The weather-related disruption - the latest to affect the tournament - occurred as fans were watching on the big screen Mexico play South Africa in the tournament opener.

Sports scientists say there are clear weather-related risks facing a summer World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Seasonal forecasts indicate above-normal temperatures across large parts of the U.S., while moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico could fuel thunderstorms and severe weather during the opening weeks of the tournament.

Fans took to social media to question the city's readiness for the tournament after Toronto had also faced criticism for proposing no free tickets.

The city reversed course on its plans and released some free tickets in May, which sold out within hours. The festival, which is set to include live game broadcasts, food and entertainment, will run till July 19.

Toronto, one of 16 cities hosting games at the 48-team World Cup, will stage six matches, starting with Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.