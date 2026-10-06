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India-Uruguay Friendly Suspended Amidst Lightning Drama

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 06, 2026 20:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An international friendly between India and Uruguay at Salt Lake Stadium was dramatically suspended due to lightning, leaving the score tied at 1-1 after an eventful opening 26 minutes.

Key Points

  • India's international friendly against Uruguay was suspended due to lightning at Salt Lake Stadium.
  • The match was halted with the score tied at 1-1 after an action-packed opening 26 minutes.
  • Anirudh Thapa scored for India, equalizing after Darwin Nunez had put Uruguay ahead with a penalty.
  • Spectators were advised to move to designated covered areas for safety during the weather event.
  • The suspension occurred shortly after the drinks break, despite no rain being present at the time.

Lightning halted India's international friendly against Uruguay at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, with the score locked at 1-1 after an action-packed opening 26 minutes of action.

Match Interruption Details

Play was suspended shortly after the drinks break, with lightning and thunder forcing both teams to leave the field and head to their dressing rooms.

 

A public announcement asked spectators to move to designated covered areas for safety, even though there was no rain at the time.

The players also left the field and headed to their dressing rooms.

The stoppage came just minutes after Anirudh Thapa brought India level in the 22nd minute, lifting a subdued atmosphere inside the largely empty stadium.

Ryan Williams' shot from the edge of the box was parried back into danger by Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo, and the Mohun Bagan midfielder calmly pounced on the rebound to send a big roar around the Salt Lake Stadium.

The goal came after Uruguay had taken the lead in the 11th minute through star forward Darwin Nunez, who converted from the penalty spot after Pramveer was adjudged to have fouled Federico Vinas.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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