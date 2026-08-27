Liam Delap completes £45m move to Nottingham Forest on five-year deal

Nottingham Forest have signed Liam Delap from Chelsea for a reported club-record £45 million, with the striker agreeing to a five-year contract.

IMAGE: Liam Delap spent one season at Chelsea, where injuries and poor form limited him to three goals in 47 appearances. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Nottingham Forest have signed Liam Delap from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported club-record £45 million, plus £5 million in add-ons.

The 23-year-old striker becomes Forest’s most expensive signing, surpassing the £37.5 million they paid for Omari Hutchinson last year.

Delap scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for Ipswich in the 2024-25 season before joining Chelsea, where he endured injuries and poor form.

Nottingham Forest have brought in Liam Delap on a five-year contract from Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the forward having signed for a reported club-record fee.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Forest have paid £45 million ($61.08 million) for the 23-year-old. The deal includes a further £5 million in add-ons.

Forest's previous record signing was Omari Hutchinson, who they signed from Ipswich Town for £37.5 million last year.

Delap Eyes Fresh Start Under Glasner

"I really can't wait to get started, this is a massive club with a big history," Delap said in a statement.

"I spoke to the manager (Oliver Glasner) and I like his way, I think he can be the one to really help me develop and make that next step and hopefully I can bring goals here."

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From City academy to Premier League striker

Delap, son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory, came through Manchester City's academy and joined Ipswich in 2024, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances in the 2024-25 season.

He moved to Chelsea in 2025 and was part of their Club World Cup-winning squad but failed to nail down a spot in the starting lineup as he struggled with injuries and poor form, scoring three goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, travel to Liverpool on Saturday.