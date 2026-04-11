Lieutenant Governor Sinha Congratulates Para-Archer Payal Nag on World Archery Gold

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated Para-Archer Payal Nag for her historic gold medal win at the World Archery Para Series, celebrating her inspiring achievement in para-sports.

Photograph: ANI Photo/Amit

Key Points Para-Archer Payal Nag won a gold medal at the World Archery Para Series 2026 in Bangkok.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated Payal Nag at Lok Bhavan for her achievement.

The CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and archery coach were present at the felicitation.

Payal Nag's victory is a significant achievement in para-archery, showcasing her talent and dedication.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday felicitated international Para-Archer Payal Nag at the Lok Bhavan here.

The LG congratulated Nag for scripting history by winning a gold medal at the World Archery Para Series 2026 held in Bangkok and extended his best wishes for her future competitions, Lok Bhavan spokesman said.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, archery coach Abhilasha Chaudhary, and other senior officials of the Shrine Board were also present on the occasion.