Lewis Hamilton silences retirement rumours in style

Lewis Hamilton quashes retirement rumours and affirms his dedication to Ferrari, stating he will be racing for the team for quite some time.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during a press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Key Points Lewis Hamilton dismisses retirement rumours, confirming he has a contract with Ferrari until 2027.

Hamilton expresses his continued motivation and love for Formula One racing.

Hamilton reveals he will not use the simulator at Maranello for the Canadian Grand Prix, opting to focus on data analysis.

Hamilton, a long-time Arsenal supporter, admits he shed a tear over Arsenal's Premier League title win.

Other F1 drivers, including Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez, shared their football allegiances and World Cup plans.

Lewis Hamilton spoke out against Formula One retirement speculation on Thursday and said he had a contract at Ferrari for 2027 and would be around for some time.

The seven-times world champion has yet to win a race for the Italian team since joining from Mercedes last year and will be 42 next January.

"I'm still under contract so everything's 100% clear to me," the Briton told a press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix when asked about next season.

"I'm still focused, I'm still motivated. I still love what I do with all my heart and I'm going to be here for quite some time, so get used to it."

Hamilton added that there were "a lot of people that are trying to retire me and that's not even in my thoughts".

The Briton is the most successful F1 driver of all time with a record 105 wins and 104 pole positions.

The first of those victories came at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in his debut 2007 season with McLaren.

His most recent was in Belgium in 2024.

"From the outside world results are what people call success, but I think internally, for me, it's just progress," Hamilton said.

"If you're progressing, then you're succeeding. I don't really put a lot of pressure on.

"I've always said I'm really grateful for the records and those sorts of things, but they're not things I ever think of."

Hamilton's New Approach for the Canadian Grand Prix

IMAGE: Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton arrives to the paddock area at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Photograph: David Kirouac-Imagn Images/Reuters

Hamilton also revealed a change in approach for the Canadian weekend, saying he had decided not to spend time in the simulator at Maranello.

He said he had not used it before the Chinese Grand Prix either and that race had been his best this year, with third place and his first Ferrari podium.

"You find a setup (in the simulator) that you're comfortable with, you get to the track and everything's opposite. So then you're undoing the things you've learned," he said.

"So it's kind of hit and miss. I just decided, for this one, I'm just going to sit it out and focus more on the data."

Hamilton's Arsenal Support and Football Talk

Lewis Hamilton admitted he shed a tear over Arsenal's Premier League title triumph, as the conversation turned to football on Thursday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

The Ferrari driver, a long-time Arsenal supporter, said the victory evoked memories of his childhood in Stevenage, when his sister made him pledge allegiance to the London club.

Arsenal put an end to their 22-year wait for a Premier League title on Tuesday, when they were confirmed as champions following Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

"I shed a tear, to be honest," Hamilton said. "I remember being five years old, playing football around the corner in Stevenage. I was the only Black kid in the area and everyone supported West Ham (United), Tottenham (Hotspur), or Manchester United."

"She (his sister) gave me a little dig in the arm and said, 'You have to support Arsenal.' We had a laugh about that the other day," he added.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was quick to offer a rival perspective, declaring himself a proud Paris St Germain fan ahead of next week's Champions League clash against Arsenal.

"I'm glad we started talking about real stuff," Gasly quipped.

PSG ​secured a fifth successive Ligue 1 title last week, after beating nearest challengers Lens 2-0 away.

The Frenchman said he expected a "fantastic game of football" and left no doubt about where his loyalties lie. "I'll obviously be rooting for PSG, and hopefully they can bring in a second Champions League," he said.

Other Drivers' Footballing Missions

Further down the pitlane, Cadillac's Sergio Perez had his own footballing mission on his mind.

The Mexican said he is determined to fly back from Europe mid-season to watch his country play at the upcoming World Cup, with matches scheduled in his native Guadalajara.

"I literally have to come just for the game and then go back to Europe. We will make it happen," Perez said.

"It's a World Cup at home. Anything can happen," he added, remaining cautiously optimistic about Mexico's chances.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli said he was still unsure who he would support at the World Cup, with Italy absent, but conceded a soft spot for Brazil and Lionel Messi.

"I do really like Brazil, for example, the way they play the game," the Mercedes driver said. "But again, I'm also cheering for Messi, one of my favourite players when I was little, and also I got to meet him in Miami."

"Italy is not in it, unfortunately. So we're going to wait another four years, maybe," Antonelli added. "It's a disaster, but it's okay."