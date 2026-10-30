Lewis Hamilton: 'I'm built differently,' could race in Africa in 2030s

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is confidently looking towards racing in the 2030s, including the sport's anticipated return to Africa.

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton asserts that his unique built and sustained reaction times will allow him to compete at the highest level. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Key Points Lewis Hamilton believes he can continue racing in Formula One into the 2030s, potentially competing in the African Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 41, asserts his reaction times are comparable to drivers two decades younger and he is 'built differently'.

He is committed to not overstaying his welcome and will retire if his performance, reactions, or pace decline.

Hamilton's immediate focus is using the remaining five races as a 'test bench' for next year's Ferrari car.

He is working with Ferrari's departments to improve straight-line performance and secure second place in the constructors' championship.

Lewis Hamilton is not ruling out being still in Formula One for the sport's return to Africa in the 2030s, with the 41-year-old saying on Thursday he still had the reaction times of a driver two decades younger. Formula One announced this month a 10-year agreement for Rwanda to host an African Grand Prix, a race that would be the continent's first since 1993 and something seven-time world champion Hamilton has actively campaigned for.

Hamilton's Confidence in Longevity

Asked whether he could still be on the grid by then, the Ferrari driver said he remained fully committed. "Firstly, you've never had anybody like me here in 70 years," Hamilton told reporters ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Thursday.

"I feel that I'm built differently. "Did you see my reaction in the last race? My reaction is faster than some of the youngest people here. There are lots of tools that you can utilise to continue to keep yourself and your mind sharp. "I love what I'm doing still now. I'm still all in, and I will be for the foreseeable future... at 41 I can compete with a 20-year-old. Time will tell if I'm here in the thirties but we'll see."

The Briton also made clear he would not continue if his performance declined.

"I never want to overstay my welcome in the sense of still not having a performance," he said.

"I don't want to be driving around when my reactions have dropped off, my driving has dropped off and my pace has dropped off."

Focus on Ferrari's Future

Hamilton said, however, that his immediate priority was using the final five races of the season as a "test bench" for next year's Ferrari, while helping the team secure second place in the constructors' championship.

"I think winning the championship is the only thing any of us really care about. Maybe some people care about the other positions," he said.

Hamilton is third in the drivers' standings on 241 points, one behind Mercedes' George Russell.

"My sole focus is making sure we secure second in the constructors' championship, because I think the team deserves it," he said. Hamilton said he was working with Ferrari's aerodynamic and vehicle-dynamics departments to retain the strengths of the current chassis while addressing shortcomings, particularly in straight-line performance.

"If we could have matched those guys on the straights, we would have been fighting for a step further ahead," he said. "But that could happen next year. That's what we're looking for."