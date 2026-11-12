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Lewis Hamilton: 'Israel's genocide in Gaza is appalling'

November 12, 2026 11:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Ferrari's Formula One racer and record seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton has urged Israel to let Gaza aid in after Rafah visit on Thursday. 

Ferrari's Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton speaks with North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer during his visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to see firsthand efforts to receive humanitarian and relief aid bound for the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, on Wednesday, November 10, 2026.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton speaks with North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer during his visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to see firsthand efforts to receive humanitarian and relief aid bound for the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, on Wednesday, November 10, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Lewis Hamilton visited the Rafah border crossing in Egypt to observe aid preparations for Gaza.
  • He witnessed food trucks facing significant delays and items being rejected for "crazy reasons" at a logistics centre.
  • Hamilton urged Israel to fulfil its ceasefire obligations and allow aid trucks into Gaza without excuse.
  • He described the situation as an "injustice" and called for an end to the suffering in Gaza.
 

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday that Israel must allow aid trucks into Gaza, a day after he visited the Rafah border crossing in Egypt. Hamilton, a seven-times world champion, arrived in El Arish on Tuesday, where he was briefed on how aid is prepared and coordinated before it is sent into Gaza, as he toured the Rafah crossing and the Egyptian Red Crescent's aid warehouses.

Hamilton's Observations at Rafah

"The past three years of Israel's genocide in Gaza is appalling. It's an injustice for people to be denied their freedom, their safety and their dignity. No human being should be treated as though their life matters less," the Ferrari driver wrote on Instagram.

Israel strongly denies accusations of genocide and says its military campaign in Gaza targets Hamas militants.

Hamilton described seeing food trucks lined up and ready to go at the border that were regularly held up or faced major delays. He said that at a nearby logistics centre, items had been rejected for "crazy reasons", including sleeping bags, first-aid kits, medical equipment, wheelchairs, and footballs for children.

Call for Unhindered Aid Access

Lewis Hamilton listens to members of the Egyptian Red Crescent during a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Wednesday

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton listens to members of the Egyptian Red Crescent during a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Photograph: Reuters

"Israel needs to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire and let the aid trucks in. No excuse," he said.

"I don't want us to get used to their suffering. I don't want us to look away." Hamilton, 41, is an advocate for humanitarian causes. In 2021 he founded Mission 44, a charity that supports young people and works to improve their access to education and employment. He is fourth in the drivers' championship. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has won the title with three races remaining.

Source: REUTERS
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