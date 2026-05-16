Lewandowski set for Barcelona exit amid Saudi, MLS interest

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he will leave Barcelona after four successful seasons in which he scored 119 goals and helped the club win three La Liga titles.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona put out a post for outgoing Robert Lewandowski on their social media handles on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC Barcelona/Facebook

Key Points Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Barcelona after four seasons at the club.

Lewandowski scored 119 goals for Barcelona across all competitions.

The 37-year-old confirmed his departure through an emotional Instagram message.

Lewandowski said he was leaving with the feeling that his “mission is complete.”

Injuries limited Lewandowski this season, with only 15 starts in 29 league appearances.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Barcelona after four years at the club, during which the 37-year-old helped the club win three La Liga titles.

Media reports have said Lewandowski, whose Barcelona contract expires this summer, has received offers from Saudi Arabia, Italy and the US.

"After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete," Lewandowski, who has scored 119 goals for Barcelona in all competitions, posted on Instagram on Saturday.

"I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on Earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years."

Barcelona paid an initial transfer fee of 45 million euros ($45.4 million) plus add-ons to bring Lewandowski in from Bayern Munich, where he had scored 344 goals, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Lewandowski topped LaLiga's scoring charts with 23 goals in his debut season, helping Barcelona capture their first league title in four years.

He was also Barcelona's top scorer in the next two LaLiga campaigns, scoring 27 goals in the 2024-25 campaign to help the club retain the title.

This season, however, Lewandowski has struggled with several injuries, starting in only 15 of his 29 La Liga appearances this season, scoring 13 times.

He made a late appearance as Barca beat Real Madrid 2-0 to win La Liga last weekend, but his goal in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna this month had set them up to clinch the title with a Clasico victory.

"Four seasons, three championships... Barca is back where it belongs," Lewandowski wrote.

Barcelona end their campaign with matches against Real Betis and Valencia.