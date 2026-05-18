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Avani Prashanth Cards Bogey-Free Round At Amundi German Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 18, 2026 16:21 IST

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Indian golfer Avani Prashanth concluded the Amundi German Masters in T-49 position after a strong final round, while Leonie Harm of Germany clinched her first title.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points

  • Avani Prashanth finishes T-49 at the Amundi German Masters with a final round of 2-under 71.
  • Leonie Harm of Germany wins her maiden title at the Amundi German Masters with a total score of 10-under par.
  • Avani Prashanth carded her first bogey-free round of the tournament in the final round.
  • Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor missed the cut earlier in the week at the Amundi German Masters.

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth carded her first bogey-free round of 2-under 71 to finish the week in T-49 place at the Amundi German Masters here.

Avani, who had rounds of 78-69-81-71, ended with a total of 7-over par.

 

Meanwhile, Leonie Harm of Germany clinched her maiden title with a final round of 4-under 69 and a total score of 10-under par (65-75-73-69).

Avani Prashanth's Final Round Performance

In her final round, Avani parred the first eight holes before picking her first birdie of the day on the ninth hole.

On the back nine she picked up another stroke with a birdie on the 14th and closed the round without dropping a stroke to end the week at T-49.

Earlier in the week, Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor missed the cut.

Avani Prashanth's Season So Far

In eight starts this season, Avani, who finished in Top-5 at the Hero Indian Open last year, has made the cut in five with a best showing of T-39 in PIF Saudi Ladies International in February.

She is lying way back in 111th place as Diksha Dagar, who did not play in Germany, is the best Indian on the LET Order of Merit.

Leonie Harm Secures Victory

The winner Harm began her week on a high as she set the course record for the Green Eagles Golf Courses North Course by carding a round of 8-under 65.

However, despite a stumble on the second day that saw the German fall out of the lead, she was able to rally back and a final round card of 4-under 69 saw her claim the title by one stroke.

Casandra Alexander of South Africa looked set to challenge for the title and had the clubhouse lead at one point.

However, a late bogey on the 16th was followed by Harm making back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th to see the South African settle for second place.

Casandra had a total score of 9-under par (69-72-75-67).

Teenage sensation Anna Huang finished in T-3 alongside Germans Chiara Noja and Alexandra Fosterling with a total of 7-under par.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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