Goan GM Leon Mendonca Wins Back-to-Back Global Chess League Titles

Goan Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca won his second straight Global Chess League title as Ganges Grandmasters defeated defending champions Alpine SG Pipers.

IMAGE: Goan Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca was part of Ganges Grandmasters’ title-winning campaign in Global Chess League Season 4. Photograph: Kind courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points Ganges Grandmasters secured their maiden Global Chess League title by defeating defending champions Alpine APL Pipers 7-5 in the final.

Ian Nepomniachtchi capitalised on a positional error from world number one Magnus Carlsen, a pivotal moment in the final leg.

Stavroula Tsolakidou's victory over Koneru Humpy sealed the title for the Grandmasters.

Goan Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca celebrated a special victory, having won back-to-back GCL titles with different teams.

Stavroula Tsolakidou was named Player of the Tournament for her outstanding performance, scoring 21.5 points from 12 games.

Ian Nepomniachtchi capitalised on a positional error from world number one Magnus Carlsen as Ganges Grandmasters upset defending champions Alpine APL Pipers to clinch their maiden Global Chess League (GCL) title in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Grandmasters won the two-leg final 7-5 after drawing the opening leg 3-3, while FYERS American Gambits beat CheQ Mumba Masters 7.5-4.5 to finish third.

A Thrilling Season Finale

Season 4 witnessed one of the closest league stages in GCL history, with all six teams in contention for the top four spots until the eighth round. The finalists were decided only after the final league match on Saturday evening. The Pipers reached the final after Mumba Masters defeated the Gambits in the last league game, but could not overcome the Ganges Grandmasters, who had topped the league stage on better game points.

With the first leg ending 3-3, the Pipers appeared to have the advantage with the white pieces. Carlsen was looking good for a win on the Icon board, but a positional error on move 28 allowed Nepomniachtchi to take control. Stavroula Tsolakidou then defeated Koneru Humpy to put the result beyond doubt.

Key Matches and Player Performances

IMAGE: Ganges Grandmasters celebrate on winning the GCL title. Photograph: Kind courtesy Global Chess League

The final had begun with Ganges Grandmasters taking an early advantage in the opening match. Levon Aronian controlled his game against Anish Giri, who ran out of time after 49 moves. With the other boards ending in draws, Volodar Murzin had to beat Leon Luke Mendonca to level the match, and the former World Rapid Chess Champion delivered under pressure to make it 3-3.

"I have to admit that I got insanely unlucky as I prepared for this game with black and I had not thought of the line and I was in trouble. But then I had just one idea left and I was hoping that he blunders and he did and I got lucky," said Nepomniachtchi, who was named Player of the Match.

"It's also a special feeling to win the title given the support we got here and the team spirit we built," he added.

For Goan Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca, the victory carried a special significance as he played his part in the Ganges Grandmasters’ title-winning campaign.

"Winning back-to-back Global Chess League titles with two different teams makes this incredibly special. I was part of Alpine SG Pipers’ championship-winning side last season, and to now win with Ganges Grandmasters after competing against my former team is a unique feeling. We built a great bond through the season, and contributing to this title means a lot. As a Goan, I also hope this inspires more youngsters back home to believe they can compete and succeed on the world stage," said GM Leon Luke Mendonca.

Individual Honours and Third-Place Playoff

Tsolakidou was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 21.5 points from 12 games, including six wins and three draws, and was gifted a Jawa 42 Bobber “Silver Knight” Chess Edition motorcycle. While Harika D of Mumba Masters remained the only unbeaten player of the season, scoring 18.5 points from four wins and eight draws.

In the third-place playoff, the American Gambits bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Mumba Masters to win both playoff matches. Nihal Sarin defeated M Pranesh in both games, while Marc’Andria Maurizzi also completed a double. Javokhir Sindarov drew Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the second match before Nihal and Maurizzi sealed the win.