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Ten-man Lens edge PSG to win Trophee des Champions crown

August 17, 2026 09:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ten-man Lens made history by claiming their inaugural Trophee des Champions title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over French champions Paris St Germain at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.

Lens celebrate Trophee des Champions win on Sunday

IMAGE: Lens celebrate Trophee des Champions win on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Racing Club de Lens/X

Key Points

  • Lens secured their first Trophee des Champions title with a 1-0 victory over Paris St Germain.
  • Florian Thauvin scored the decisive goal for Lens in the 32nd minute.
  • Lens were reduced to 10 men after Kyllian Antonio received a red card in the 39th minute.
  • PSG also finished with 10 men after Nuno Mendes was sent off in the 87th minute.
  • PSG's Fabian Ruiz had an equaliser disallowed for offside in the 75th minute.
 

Ten-man Lens claimed their first Trophee des Champions title with a 1-0 win over Paris St Germain at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium, 28 years after they lost to the same opponents in their only other appearance in France's season-opening fixture.

Match Highlights

The French Cup holders led the Ligue 1 winners after 32 minutes at their home ground when Matthieu Udol’s skewed shot fell for Florian Thauvin to tap in unmarked at the back post. The hosts were reduced to 10 men seven minutes later as teenager Kyllian Antonio won the ball in a challenge with Maghnes Akliouche, but connected with the shin of the PSG striker and was shown a red card by referee Jeremie Pignard.

Controversial Decisions and Late Drama

French champions PSG, who lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday when they defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg, had the ball in the net after 75 minutes but Fabian Ruiz’s effort was ruled out for offside. PSG, who had lifted the trophy in the previous four years, also finished with 10 men as defender Nuno Mendes was sent off after 87 minutes for a flailing elbow into the face of Lens forward Michal Skoras.

Source: REUTERS
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