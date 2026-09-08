Home  » Sports » Top International Athletes To Headline 21st Delhi Half Marathon

Top International Athletes To Headline 21st Delhi Half Marathon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 08, 2026 15:04 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese and Kenya's Irine Cheptai are set to electrify the 21st Delhi Half Marathon on October 18, leading a formidable field of elite international runners competing for a significant prize purse.

Key Points

  • Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese and Kenya's Irine Cheptai are confirmed as star attractions for the 21st Delhi Half Marathon.
  • Legese, with a personal best of 58:59, leads a strong men's field featuring seven sub-60-minute runners.
  • Cheptai, boasting a personal best of 64:53, will spearhead the elite women's competition.
  • The World Athletics Gold Label event offers a total prize purse of USD 275,732, including a USD 27,000 winner's prize and a USD 12,000 event-record bonus.
  • The race on October 18 is expected to be highly competitive, with other strong contenders like Charles Matata, Deriba Tesfaye, and Melaku Belachew also participating.
Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese and Kenya's Irine Cheptai will be the star attractions in the 21st Delhi Half Marathon on October 18. Legese will headline the elite men's line-up with a personal best of 58:59, making him the fastest athlete among those announced for this year's meet. In the women's field, Kenya's Irine Cheptai will lead the charge with a personal best of 64:53.

Prize Money And Competition Details

The World Athletics Gold Label road race will bring together some of the world's finest distance runners, who will compete for a total prize purse of USD 275,732, with the winner in each category set to receive USD 27,000. Prize money will be awarded through to the 10th-place
finisher in both the men's and women's categories, alongside separate incentives for the top Indian finishers. Apart from this, an event-record bonus of USD 12,000 is also in the offing for the elite athlete who better the previous mark in their category.Legese will be joined by a formidable field of seven men with sub-60-minute personal bests, setting the stage for one of the most competitive men's races in the event's history. Among those looking to challenge Legese is Kenya's Charles Matata, the 2023 runner-up, who also finished second at the Istanbul Half Marathon earlier this year. Two other leading Ethiopians, Deriba Tesfaye and Melaku Belachew, will add further strength to the field. Both arrive in Delhi in impressive form, with Deriba finishing second at the Rotterdam Marathon and Melaku winning the Hong Kong Marathon 2026. "I have narrowly missed the podium in last year's race and am eager to make amends this time," Legese said.
 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi half marathonbirhanu legeseirine cheptaielite runnersworld athletics gold label

More From Rediff

US Open Photos: Zheng Rallies From 0-5 Down to Shock Swiatek

US Open Photos: Zheng Rallies From 0-5 Down to Shock Swiatek
PIX: Andreeva Rallies Past Potapova, Breaks New Ground at US Open

PIX: Andreeva Rallies Past Potapova, Breaks New Ground at US Open
Pune Scientist Dies After Cardiac Arrest In Satara Marathon

Pune Scientist Dies After Cardiac Arrest In Satara Marathon

Related Stories

Ethopians brave smog to clinch Delhi Half Marathon races

Ethopians brave smog to clinch Delhi Half Marathon races

Web Stories

Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price

Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price
8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet

8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet
Vivo T5 5G Launched In India

Vivo T5 5G Launched In India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026