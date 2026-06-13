Sporting Icon Jaspal Rana's Final Journey To Varanasi

India mourns the profound loss of legendary pistol shooter and esteemed coach Jaspal Rana, whose impactful career included guiding Manu Bhaker to Olympic glory and inspiring countless athletes.

IMAGE: New Delhi, Aug 07 (ANI): Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shows her medal as she arrives in New Delhi on Wednesday, after her historic performance in the Paris Olympics 2024. She won bronze medals in Womenâs 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event. Her coach Jaspal Rana also seen. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

Key Points Legendary Indian pistol shooter and coach Jaspal Rana's mortal remains were transported to Varanasi for his final rites.

Rana, 49, passed away due to cardiac complications, as confirmed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

He was instrumental in coaching Manu Bhaker to secure two historic bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

His passing deeply affected the national shooting camp, leading to the suspension of trials, and drew condolences from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The mortal remains of legendary Indian pistol shooter and coach Jaspal Rana were taken to Varanasi in an air ambulance on Saturday for the final rites. Rana, 49, passed away on Thursday following a brief illness after battling cardiac complications, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had said.

Rana, one of India's finest pistol shooters, successfully transitioned to coaching and guided Manu Bhaker to two historic bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

Tributes And Final Journey

His mortal remains were brought from Delhi to Dehradun on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, the body was kept at his residence to allow the public to pay their last respects. Before being taken to Varanasi, Rana was accorded full state honours at his residence. According to sources close to the family, Rana had deep faith in Lord Shiva and the Ganga and had expressed a wish during his lifetime for his final rites to be performed in Varanasi.

Earlier on Friday, Manu Bhaker visited Rana's residence here to pay her respects. Visibly distraught, Bhaker did not speak to the media.

Impact On The Shooting Community

The news of Rana's death cast a pall of gloom over the ongoing national shooting camp at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Raipur, Dehradun. The scheduled trials for Friday were suspended as athletes were deeply affected by the news. Several shooters visited Rana's residence to pay tribute as soon as his body reached Dehradun.

A large number of people gathered at the residence till late Friday night. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the family to offer his condolences, describing Rana's death as an irreparable loss for both the state and the country. Dhami said that Rana's achievements and spirit would continue to inspire the youth. Several public representatives, administrative officials and sports personalities also visited the residence to pay their final respects.