Yuki Bhambri doubtful for Davis Cup tie against Korea due to leg strain

Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri faces uncertainty regarding his participation in the crucial Davis Cup tie against Korea.

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri has confirmed his readiness for the upcoming Asian Games despite the leg strain. Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points Yuki Bhambri sustained a right-leg strain during practice before his US Open main draw match, making him a doubtful starter for the Davis Cup tie against Korea.

Bhambri has not travelled with the first batch of Indian players to Seoul, adding uncertainty to his availability for the crucial tie.

Despite the Davis Cup doubt, Bhambri has confirmed his participation in the Asian Games later this month is 100% secure.

India is exploring alternative doubles combinations, with N Sriram Balaji and Dhakshineswar Suresh as potential options, and Anirudh Chandrasekar has been called to join the squad.

The winner of the India vs Korea tie will secure a place in the elite 8-team Davis Cup Finals.

India's Yuki Bhambri is a doubtful starter for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Korea in Seoul after suffering a right-leg strain during practice ahead of his US Open main draw match. Bhambri did not travel to Seoul with the first batch of Indian players that left on Thursday night, adding uncertainty over his availability for the crucial tie, where the winner will seal place in elite 8-team Davis Cup Finals.

Injury Details and Recovery Outlook

The 32-year-old termed the injury a minor strain and assured that there was no threat to his Asian Games participation later this month.

"This (strain) happened before the main draw match during practice. This is a minor strain. There is no timeline set for my recovery but there is nothing major," Bhambri told PTI.

Bhambri is being monitored on a day-to-day basis and is consulting the Indian Davis Cup team support staff, including Debashish Das and Yash Pandey, to assess his recovery.

"There is still pain. It's a day-by-day situation, we will see how it goes," he said.

The injury, though, is not expected to jeopardise Bhambri's participation in the Asian Games. "I am competing in the Asian Games one hundred percent. We will see if we can recover for Davis Cup," he said.

Team India's Contingency Plans

In case Bhambri is unable to recover in time, India could explore alternative combinations in doubles, with N Sriram Balaji and singles specialist Dhakshineswar Suresh a possible combination among the options. Siddharth Rawat and Arnav Paparkar are reserve players in the squad but they are singles players. According to AITA sources, left-handed Anirudh Chandrasekar has already been asked to link up with the squad in Seoul as per captain Rohit Rajpal's request. He already has a Korea visa. AITA has also applied visa for Niki Poonacha. "We are good enough to beat Korea in doubles and there is no dearth of doubles options in India," said Bhambri.