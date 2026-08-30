Scottish Striker Lee Harry Erwin Joins Mohun Bagan For One Year

Mohun Bagan has significantly strengthened its attacking prowess by signing experienced Scottish striker Lee Harry Erwin on a one-year contract, enhancing their prospects in Indian football.

IMAGE: Lee Erwin has previously played for Motherwell, Leeds United, Bury FC, and Tractor FC among others, during a career that has taken him across different leagues and countries. Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/X

Key Points Scottish striker Lee Harry Erwin has signed a one-year deal with Mohun Bagan.

The 32-year-old forward is known for his physical presence and clinical finishing.

Erwin brings experience from clubs like Motherwell, Leeds United, and Al-Faisaly.

His arrival is expected to significantly strengthen Mohun Bagan's attacking lineup.

Scottish striker Lee Harry Erwin has signed a one-year contract with Mohun Bagan, and the 32-year-old is expected to join the team's training sessions from Tuesday, the club stated.

The 6-foot-2 forward is known for his physical presence, clinical finishing, and ability to make an impact inside the box.

Erwin's Profile And Impact On Mohun Bagan

Erwin, who can also pose a threat from set-pieces because of his height, joins the Mariners after spending last season with Jordanian club Al-Faisaly.

He has represented Scotland at youth level and brings experience from spells with clubs in Europe and Asia.

The striker has previously played for Motherwell, Leeds United, Bury FC, and Tractor FC among others, during a career that has taken him across different leagues and countries.

His arrival is expected to add further depth and firepower to head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis' attacking options.

"I will be playing in India for the first time. I had offers from quite a few ISL clubs, but Mohun Bagan is the biggest club in the country, so I accepted their offer and decided to come here," Erwin said.