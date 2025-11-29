Lebanon hand India's first defeat in Asian Cup U-17 qualifiers

IMAGE: India's players in action against Lebanon during the Group D match of the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers at the EKA Arena, in Ahmedabad, on Friday. Photograph: AIFF/X

India suffered a 0-2 defeat to a well-organised and disciplined Lebanon in their penultimate Group D match of the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers at the EKA Arena, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

Antoine Assaf (26th minute) and Paul Maakaroun (38th) were Lebanon’s goal-scorers.

Despite suffering their first defeat in the qualifiers, India are still in contention. The meet group leaders Iran in a do-or-die match on Sunday. Victory in that match will secure India's passage to the AFC Asian Cup for the 10th time in history.

Iran, who defeated Palestine 3-1 earlier in the day, have seven points from three games. Lebanon are second with six points but have played all four of their games and are out of the qualification race.

India, with four points, are in third spot, but can pip Iran for the top spot on the basis of a better head-to-head record should they win against them.

Still winless after three matches, Palestine and Chinese Taipei have also been eliminated, leaving only Iran and India to battle for the lone qualification spot in the final match-day.

The Blue Colts ended the Friday's match with 10 men after Thonggoumang Touthang was sent off in second-half of stoppage time.

India came into the match high on confidence after their 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei, but Lebanon were in no mood to allow them control. The visitors pressed with intensity and exploited gaps in India's shape, asking far more questions than either of India's earlier opponents.

Lebanon's breakthrough arrived in the 26th minute, much due to Indian hesitancy. A lapse on the left allowed Anthony Chahine to drive forward and square the ball into the box, where Antoine Assaf found himself unmarked.

Assaf's first touch opened up the angle, and he curled a superb left-footed strike into the top corner, giving India goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar absolutely no chance.

India almost responded immediately, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam bursting through the midfield on goal, but his effort was smothered smartly by Lebanon's alert goalkeeper Jason Finianos.

Lebanon, though, continued to dictate tempo and doubled their advantage in the 38th minute. Abbas Zreik surged in from the left and cut the ball back for Paul Maakaroun, who struck a firm effort that took a decisive deflection off Shubham Poonia before wrong-footing Sarkar and nestling into the net.

Trailing 0-2, India faced an uphill task. The second half brought more endeavour but little penetration. Lebanon defended with discipline and compactness, and India's attacks often fizzled out in the final third. A few half-chances came and went, but the outcome never truly felt in doubt.

To compound India's frustration, Touthang was shown a red card in stoppage time as he lost his composure and hit a Lebanon player, ending the evening on a sour note.