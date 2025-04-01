'Leaving at the zenith of my career': Vandana retires

Indian women's team stalwart Vandana Katariya bid farewell to international hockey on Tuesday, stating that she is stepping away at the "zenith" of her 15-year illustrious career.

IMAGE: Vandana Katariya, who made her senior team debut in 2009, was an integral part of some of the most defining moments in the sport. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vandana Katariya/Instagram

Katariya, the 32-year-old veteran striker with 320 international appearances and 158 goals to her name, leaves as the most capped player in the history of Indian women's hockey.

"Today, with a heavy yet grateful heart, I announce my retirement from international hockey -- a decision that feels both bittersweet and empowering.

"I'm stepping away not because the fire in me has dimmed or the hockey in my tank has run dry, but because I want to bow out at the zenith of my career, while I'm still at my very best," Katariya wrote in an Instagram post.

"This isn't a goodbye born out of exhaustion; it's a choice to leave the international stage on my terms, with my head held high and my stick still blazing. The roar of the crowd, the thrill of every goal, and the pride of wearing India's colours will forever echo in my soul," she added.

Katariya, who made her senior team debut in 2009, was an integral part of some of the most defining moments in the sport, including India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she became the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games.

"To my teammates, my sisters-in-arms, your camaraderie and trust have fuelled my spirit. To my coaches and mentors, your wisdom and faith in me have shaped my path."

Hailing from Roshnabad, Haridwar, Katariya played her last match for India during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League in February.

"... And to my late father - my rock, my guiding light- without you, this dream would have remained out of reach; your sacrifices and love have been my foundation. You've given me a platform to dream, to fight, and to win," she wrote.

"But this isn't the end of my story - it's a new beginning. I'm not hanging up my stick; I'll keep playing, keep scoring, and keep inspiring in the Hockey India League and beyond. The turf will still feel my footsteps, and my passion for this game will never fade."

"Today, I retire from international hockey, but I carry forward every memory, every lesson, and every ounce of love you've given me. Thank you for being my family, my fuel, and my forever teammates in spirit," she added.