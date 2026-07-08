Leander Paes To Inspire Next Generation Of Asian Tennis Stars

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes has been appointed Player Ambassador of the Asian Tennis Federation, a pivotal role aimed at inspiring the next generation of talent and accelerating tennis growth across the continent.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Leander Paes/Twitter

Key Points Indian tennis icon Leander Paes appointed Player Ambassador for the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF).

Paes will promote tennis, mentor young players, and support grassroots development across Asia.

The appointment aims to inspire aspiring athletes and strengthen the ATF's mission to produce world-class Asian players.

Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic medallist, brings decades of experience to the role.

His induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2024 highlights his legendary status.

The legendary Leander Paes has been appointed Player Ambassador of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), as the continental body seeks to inspire the next generation of players and accelerate the growth of the sport across the region. The announcement was made on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Wimbledon Championships in the presence of ATF president Yuryi Polskiy, senior officials, players, and members of the international tennis community.

One of the most decorated players in the history of the sport, Paes enjoyed a professional career spanning more than three decades. An Olympic bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Games, he won 18 Grand Slam titles -- eight in men's doubles and 10 in mixed doubles -- while also completing a career Grand Slam in both disciplines. A former world No. 1 in doubles and winner of the Davis Cup Commitment Award, Paes has been one of Asia's greatest ambassadors for tennis and one of India's most celebrated sporting icons.

Paes' Role And Vision For Asian Tennis

As Player Ambassador, Paes will work with the ATF to promote tennis across the continent, mentor young players, support grassroots development programmes and represent the federation at major international events. The appointment comes as the ATF continues to expand opportunities for players across Asia through a strong calendar of junior, professional and wheelchair tournaments, coach and official education programmes, high-performance initiatives, and development projects aimed at strengthening national federations and increasing participation in the sport. ATF believes the partnership will strengthen its mission of producing more world-class Asian players while inspiring millions of aspiring athletes across the continent.

Inspiring The Next Generation

Paes, who was inducted into the 'International Tennis Hall of Fame' in the player category in 2024, said, "It is a privilege to join the Asian Tennis Federation as Player Ambassador. Asia has incredible talent, passion and potential, and I look forward to giving back to the sport that has given me so much. "Together with the ATF, I hope to inspire young players to dream big, work hard and believe that they can compete with the very best in the world. Developing tennis at the grassroots while creating pathways for excellence will be our shared objective." ATF president Polskiy added: "Leander Paes is one of the greatest champions our continent has ever produced. His achievements, professionalism and commitment to the sport make him the ideal ambassador for Asian tennis. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our development programmes and inspire the next generation of players across Asia."