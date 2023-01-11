League Cup: Rashford helps United reach last four

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United collides with Steven Sessegnon of Charlton during League Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford was on target for the sixth successive match in all competitions as his late double helped Manchester United beat third-tier Charlton Athletic 3-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

A much-changed United had the better of the early openings and deservedly took the lead in 21st minute as Brazilian forward Antony curled a stunning strike into far corner.

Antony's fellow countryman Fred then curled a sensational effort towards goal from a free kick, but saw his rasping shot come out off the inside of the post.

United had further chances to add a game-clinching second before Rashford stepped off the bench to fire two late goals to put the seal on an eighth victory in a row in all competitions for the home side.

Rashford has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, having mustered just five last term, and has found the net in eight straight matches at Old Trafford.

"I have told you many times, when he puts himself in the position, in one on ones in the box, he will score," coach Erik ten Hag said. "That is what he is doing at the moment. If he keeps the focus and keeps doing what he is doing, he will score more.

"First half I was happy, but I was less happy with not being clinical in front of goal. We created a lot of chances. We should have scored more. Sometimes we need that extra pass. We had to fight right until the end.

"But we are scoring goals from the back, from set plays too, so I think we are progressing."

Burn and Joelinton fire Newcastle into League Cup semis

Second-half goals from defender Dan Burn and Brazilian Joelinton helped Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-0 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the League Cup semi-finals.

Missed chances have plagued Newcastle's recent form and again they were wasteful in front of goal in the first half against Leicester, mustering 12 shots without finding the net, with Sean Longstaff the guilty party on two occasions.

The hosts almost edged in front immediately after the restart, but Joelinton's prodded effort came out off the post, via a Marc Albrighton intervention.

It was left to Burn to finally break Leicester down, with the Newcastle-born fullback finishing well on the hour mark to raise the roof at St James' Park.

The home supporters did not have to wait long for a game-clinching second, as Joelinton made one count to make sure of the win and keep Newcastle in the hunt for their first major domestic trophy since 1955.

"It would mean everything to win a trophy but we just need to focus on the next game, take it one game at a time and now we look to the Premier League," defender Kieran Trippier told Sky Sports.

"We knew this was important because we went out of the FA Cup, the lads were brilliant tonight."

Leicester arrested a run of three successive defeats with victory over fourth-tier Gillingham in the FA Cup at the weekend, but they never looked like making it successive wins.

"The best team won," coach Brendan Rodgers told the BBC. "We are disappointed with the goals we conceded. We gave away two soft goals. We lacked quality in our play if I'm honest but the players gave everything.

"We had a few chances in the game, good chances we could have scored from but if you don't take those opportunities it is tough. I am focussed on the players that are fit and available. That is where we are at."