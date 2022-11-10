News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » League Cup: Liverpool survive shootout, Man City see off Chelsea

League Cup: Liverpool survive shootout, Man City see off Chelsea

November 10, 2022 08:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Stefan Ortega saves from Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Holders Liverpool survived a penalty shootout to see off third-tier Derby County on Wednesday and reach the League Cup fourth round while Manchester City won a heavyweight tie with Chelsea 2-0 and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both knocked out.

Liverpool, who won last season's competition by beating Chelsea on penalties, were held to a goalless draw at home to Derby and once again Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was their hero, saving three spot-kicks as his side progressed 3-2 in the shootout.

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City after Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the line-up that scraped a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

 

Jack Grealish, the Premier League's most expensive signing, was City's standout player and created a number of chances but it was Mahrez who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from a free kick.

Alvarez doubled City's lead five minutes later, sending a spectacular crossfield ball towards Mahrez and knocking the loose ball in from close range after Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had parried the Algerian's low strike.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion, taking the lead through striker Eddie Nketiah but then going conceding a penalty later in the first half scored by their former striker Danny Welbeck. Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey clinched victory for the visitors in the second half.

Nottingham Forest beat Tottenham 2-0 as Brazilian fullback Renan Lodi and former England midfielder Jesse Lingard each scored their first goals for the club since arriving in the summer.

Championship (second tier) Blackburn Rovers knocked out Premier League West Ham United by winning a marathon penalty shootout 10-9 after Chile striker Ben Brereton had snatched a 2-2 draw with an equaliser in the 88th minute at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United also prevailed on penalties, winning a shootout 3-2 after drawing 0-0 at home to fellow top-flight side Crystal Palace. Southampton meanwhile won 6-5 in a shootout after drawing 1-1 at home to League One Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Leeds United 1-0 thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Boubacar Traore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
What's brewing, Sachin-AB?
What's brewing, Sachin-AB?
Is It Cricket Or Rugby?
Is It Cricket Or Rugby?
Russia to withdraw troops from Ukrainian's Kherson
Russia to withdraw troops from Ukrainian's Kherson
Third Gujarat Congress MLA quits in 2 days
Third Gujarat Congress MLA quits in 2 days
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

SEE: When Nikhat Danced With Salman

SEE: When Nikhat Danced With Salman

When Mithali Raj bowled Harbhajan

When Mithali Raj bowled Harbhajan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances