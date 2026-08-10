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Top Golfers Tee Off At Coal India Open In Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 10, 2026 16:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how leading Indian and international golfers are set to compete for a substantial Rs 1 crore prize purse at the second edition of the Coal India Open in Kolkata, promising thrilling professional golf action.

Key Points

  • The Coal India Open, a major golf tournament, commences in Kolkata.
  • Top Indian golfers, including defending champion Angad Cheema, are participating.
  • The event features a prize purse of Rs 1 crore and a field of 132 players.
  • International professionals from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, and other nations are also competing.
  • The tournament is being held at the prestigious Tollygunge Club.

Leading Indian golfers, including Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Khalin Joshi, Shaurya Bhattacharya and defending champion Angad Cheema, will be in action at the Coal India Open beginning here on Tuesday.

The second edition of the tournament, to be held at the Tollygunge Club, offers a total prize purse of Rs 1 crore. The event features a field of 132 players, comprising 131 professionals and one amateur.

 

International And Local Talent

The field also includes several leading foreign professionals, such as Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang, Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Americans Dominic Piccirillo and Koichiro Sato, Japan's Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka, and Uganda's Joshua Seale.

Some prominent names from the host city of Kolkata include Shankar Das, a former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, Rahil Gangjee, Viraj Madappa, Mohammad Sanju, Divyanshu Bajaj, 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit champion Sunit Chowrasia, Feroz Ali Mollah, Indrajit Bhalotia and Karan Verma.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was staged in Ahmedabad last year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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