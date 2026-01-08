HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Leader Sanjay Takale forced to retire from Dakar Rally

Leader Sanjay Takale forced to retire from Dakar Rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2026 17:03 IST

x

The 57 year old Sanjay Takale and his race partner Maxime Raud were leading the H3 Class before being forced to retire

IMAGE: The 57 year old Sanjay Takale and his race partner Maxime Raud were leading the H3 Class before being forced to retire. Photograph: BCCI

Indian rally driver Sanjay Takale has withdrawn from the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia after a major mechanical issue forced an early halt.

The 57-year-old, competing alongside Maxime Raud of France, retired following an engine-related failure encountered upon arrival at the bivouac after Stage 3. The issue could not be resolved, bringing their run in the Dakar Classic category to a close.

 

The rally got underway from Yanbu, Saudi Arabia on January 3.

The withdrawal came at a particularly unfortunate stage, as Takale was leading the H3 class at the time. He had delivered an exceptional performance in the opening stages, topping the Prologue and maintaining class leadership through Stages 1, 2, and 3.

"This is a very tough way to end our Dakar," said Takale in a release.

"We were in a strong position and leading the H3 class, but unfortunately the engine issue meant we could not continue. That's the nature of Dakar, sometimes it tests the machine more than the driver."

The retirement of the Takale-Raud crew reshapes the H3 class contest, with focus now shifting to the remaining contenders as the Dakar Rally 2026 continues.

The Dakar, one of the world's most demanding motorsport events, covers stages across sand dunes, rocks and varied terrain over two weeks. The rally will conclude on January 17.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Stokes concedes, Bazball has lost its element of surprise
Stokes concedes, Bazball has lost its element of surprise
Sindhu storms into Malaysia Open quarters
Sindhu storms into Malaysia Open quarters
Too many World Cups hurting cricket's charm?
Too many World Cups hurting cricket's charm?
After Ashes loss, Stokes reaffirms faith in McCullum
After Ashes loss, Stokes reaffirms faith in McCullum
Starc credits Aus squad depth, ethos for Ashes domination
Starc credits Aus squad depth, ethos for Ashes domination

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers3:06

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty0:38

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Chic Denim Look1:02

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Chic Denim Look

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO