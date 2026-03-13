Amateur Lavanya Gupta Wins Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg

Amateur golfer Lavanya Gupta demonstrated remarkable composure to win the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour event at DLF Golf & Country Club, showcasing her talent and securing a decisive victory.

Key Points Amateur Lavanya Gupta won the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour with a total score of 1-over 217.

Gupta's steady performance allowed her to win by five shots over Durga Nittur and Jasmine Shekar.

The DLF Golf & Country Club course presented challenging conditions, with only one player recording an under-par score.

Ridhima Dilawari continues to lead the Order of Merit, followed by Jasmine Shekar and Sneha Singh.

The next Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour event will be held at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course in Noida.

On the final day, Lavanya carded 2-over 74, which equalled the second-best card of the day for rounds of 71-72-74.

It helped her win the event by five shots over Durga Nittur (75-70-77) and Jasmine Shekar (70-74-78), who were tied second at 6-over 222.

Amandeep Drall (75) was sole fourth at 224 and Sneha Singh (77) was fifth at 227.

Mahreen Bhatia, the last amateur to win on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour before Lavanya, was sixth with a final round of 78 and a total of 228.

Mahreen's win had come in the 15th and final leg of the 2025 season at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course.

Lavanya opened the final day with a string of pars on her first six holes before she bogeyed the seventh and birdied the eighth.

She double bogeyed the 10th and then parred the last eight holes.

Durga had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and then had one double bogey and three bogeys on the back nine.

Jasmine, too, had one birdie and one bogey on the front which was followed by a double bogey and four bogeys on the back nine.

Neha Tripathi (74) was seventh and Mannat Brar (82) was eighth, as four players Lavanya Jadon (78), Anvvi Dahhiya (78), amateur Aradhana Manikandan (81) and Saanvi Somu (83) were tied for the ninth place.

Among the big names on the WGAI, Tvesa Malik, a winner this season carded 80 and was Tied-15th, while Ridhima Dilawari, another winner in 2026, was ied-19th with a final round of 77.

The course played tough as only one player recorded an under-par score and that was Anvitha Narender, who shot 1-under 71, but finished Tied-16th.

This week a total of 57 entries were received for the Rs.18 lakh event.

Order of Merit Standings

Ridhima Dilawari continues to lead the Order of Merit with earnings of Rs. 7,61,667, while Jasmine Shekar is second with Rs.5,68,333 and Sneha Singh has picked up Rs.4,86,000.

Looking Ahead

The next event, which will be the sixth leg of the Tour, will be held at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, Noida, from March 17 to 20, 2026.