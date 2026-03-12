HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lavanya Gupta Overtakes Jasmine Shekar in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

March 12, 2026 19:49 IST

Amateur Lavanya Gupta's impressive performance has propelled her to the top of the leaderboard at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, overtaking overnight leader Jasmine Shekar in a thrilling competition.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Amateur Lavanya Gupta leads the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour after Round 2, showcasing strong performance.
  • Jasmine Shekar, the overnight leader, fell behind Lavanya Gupta by one shot after a challenging round.
  • Durga Nittur's impressive 2-under 70 propelled her into third place, highlighting her skill on the course.
  • The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour features a record 57 players competing for a substantial prize purse.
  • The challenging DLF Golf and Country Club course tests players' precision and skill, impacting leaderboard positions.

Amateur Lavanya Gupta went past overnight leader Jasmine Shekar to grab the lead after two rounds in the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Lavanya, who was trailing Jasmine by one shot after day one, carded even par 72 while Jasmine shot 2-over 74 and fell behind by one.

Both players gave away crucial shots towards the end of the round. While Lavanya bogeyed the 14th and the 17th, Jasmine double bogeyed the 15th.

 

Overall Lavanya had three birdies and three bogeys, while Jasmine had three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. Lavanya is now 1-under 143, while Jasmine has an even par total of 144.

Notable Performances and Standings

Durga Nittur shot the day's best round of 2-under 70 with five birdies against three bogeys to leap into the third place at 1-over 145.

Young stars Saanvi Somu (75-73) and Mannat Brar (72-76) were tied for fourth place, while Amandeep Drall (75-74) was sole sixth.

Amateur Mahreen Bhatia improved on her score by six shots as she shot 72 after a 78 and was tied seventh with amateur Aradhana Manikandan (78-72) and former Hero Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh (76-74).

Khushi Khanijau (75-77) and Vidhatri Urs (74-78) rounded off the top-10 at 8-over 152.

Challenges on the DLF Golf and Country Club Course

Some of the top stars struggled on the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club course as Neha Tripathi (77-78) and Tvesa Malik (78-77) were Tied-14th and Ridhima Dilawari (78-82) was T-24.

The field this week has seen a record 57 players vying for the Rs.18 lakh prize purse. The cut after 36 holes fell at 168 and 41 players will play the third and final round.

Lavanya, Jasmine and Durga, who are all separated by just one shot, will be in the lead group as they battle it out on a course that demands precision and skill.

