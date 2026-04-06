Aditi Ashok Concludes Aramco Championship in 27th Position

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok concluded the Aramco Championship tied for 27th place, while Lauren Coughlin clinched her third LPGA Tour title, marking a significant victory in the world of golf.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points Aditi Ashok finished tied 27th at the Aramco Championship with an overall score of eight-over par.

Lauren Coughlin won the Aramco Championship, securing her third LPGA Tour title.

Pranavi Urs finished tied 66th, and Avani Prashanth ended the week in 73rd position at the Aramco Championship.

Lauren Coughlin ended her title drought since winning her second at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in 2024.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-over 75 in her final round to finish tied 27th at the Aramco Championship here, ending the week with an overall total of eight-over par.

Aditi dropped three bogeys in her final round -- on the fourth, sixth and 17th holes -- and with no birdies to offset them, signed off with a three-over par round.

She had earlier returned rounds of 74, 71 and 76 in the first three days.

Pranavi Urs carded a four-over 76 to finish tied 66th with a total of 17-over par (76-75-78-76), while Avani Prashanth returned a five-over 77 to end the week in 73rd position with an overall score of 21-over par (75-76-81-77).

Lauren Coughlin's Victory

Lauren Coughlin secured her third LPGA Tour title, with the 33-year-old ending her title drought since winning her second at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in 2024.

Coughlin carded a final round of even-par 72 to beat Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda to the title by five strokes.

Coughlin finished the week with a score of 7-under par (67-69-73-72). Korda (68-74-69-75) and Maguire (70-71-74-71) finished with scores of 2-under par.

World number one Jeeno Thithikil carded 2-under 70 on the final day to move up 21 positions to finish tied 17th. Her total score for the week was 6-over par (72-74-78-70).