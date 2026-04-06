Aditi Ashok Concludes Aramco Championship in 27th Position

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok concluded the Aramco Championship tied for 27th place, while Lauren Coughlin clinched her third LPGA Tour title, marking a significant victory in the world of golf.
Key Points
- Aditi Ashok finished tied 27th at the Aramco Championship with an overall score of eight-over par.
- Lauren Coughlin won the Aramco Championship, securing her third LPGA Tour title.
- Pranavi Urs finished tied 66th, and Avani Prashanth ended the week in 73rd position at the Aramco Championship.
- Lauren Coughlin ended her title drought since winning her second at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in 2024.
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-over 75 in her final round to finish tied 27th at the Aramco Championship here, ending the week with an overall total of eight-over par.
Aditi dropped three bogeys in her final round -- on the fourth, sixth and 17th holes -- and with no birdies to offset them, signed off with a three-over par round.
She had earlier returned rounds of 74, 71 and 76 in the first three days.
Pranavi Urs carded a four-over 76 to finish tied 66th with a total of 17-over par (76-75-78-76), while Avani Prashanth returned a five-over 77 to end the week in 73rd position with an overall score of 21-over par (75-76-81-77).
Lauren Coughlin's Victory
Lauren Coughlin secured her third LPGA Tour title, with the 33-year-old ending her title drought since winning her second at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in 2024.
Coughlin carded a final round of even-par 72 to beat Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda to the title by five strokes.
Coughlin finished the week with a score of 7-under par (67-69-73-72). Korda (68-74-69-75) and Maguire (70-71-74-71) finished with scores of 2-under par.
World number one Jeeno Thithikil carded 2-under 70 on the final day to move up 21 positions to finish tied 17th. Her total score for the week was 6-over par (72-74-78-70).