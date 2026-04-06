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Aditi Ashok Concludes Aramco Championship in 27th Position

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 06, 2026 19:23 IST

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Indian golfer Aditi Ashok concluded the Aramco Championship tied for 27th place, while Lauren Coughlin clinched her third LPGA Tour title, marking a significant victory in the world of golf.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok finished tied 27th at the Aramco Championship with an overall score of eight-over par.
  • Lauren Coughlin won the Aramco Championship, securing her third LPGA Tour title.
  • Pranavi Urs finished tied 66th, and Avani Prashanth ended the week in 73rd position at the Aramco Championship.
  • Lauren Coughlin ended her title drought since winning her second at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in 2024.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-over 75 in her final round to finish tied 27th at the Aramco Championship here, ending the week with an overall total of eight-over par.

Aditi dropped three bogeys in her final round -- on the fourth, sixth and 17th holes -- and with no birdies to offset them, signed off with a three-over par round.

 

She had earlier returned rounds of 74, 71 and 76 in the first three days.

Pranavi Urs carded a four-over 76 to finish tied 66th with a total of 17-over par (76-75-78-76), while Avani Prashanth returned a five-over 77 to end the week in 73rd position with an overall score of 21-over par (75-76-81-77).

Lauren Coughlin's Victory

Lauren Coughlin secured her third LPGA Tour title, with the 33-year-old ending her title drought since winning her second at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in 2024.

Coughlin carded a final round of even-par 72 to beat Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda to the title by five strokes.

Coughlin finished the week with a score of 7-under par (67-69-73-72). Korda (68-74-69-75) and Maguire (70-71-74-71) finished with scores of 2-under par.

World number one Jeeno Thithikil carded 2-under 70 on the final day to move up 21 positions to finish tied 17th. Her total score for the week was 6-over par (72-74-78-70).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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