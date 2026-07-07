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Last Brit Fery reaches Wimbledon quarters; Fritz cruises past Bublik

July 07, 2026 01:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Arthur Fery produced a career-defining win in a five-set thriller to become the last British singles player standing, while Taylor Fritz continued his strong Wimbledon run with a composed straight-sets victory to move into the quarter-finals.

Arthur Fery

IMAGE: Arthur Fery celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

British fans uncorked the champagne after Arthur Fery outlasted fellow wildcard Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.

Key Points

  • Fery defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-7) in nearly four hours. li>
  • He becomes the last remaining British singles player in the Wimbledon draw.
  • Fritz beat Alexander Bublik 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his fourth Wimbledon quarter-final in five years.

Last Brit Fery Stays Afloat

Local fans were in for a treat in the evening when Fery fought past Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6 4,-6 6-4, 7-6(10-7) in nearly four hours to continue his extraordinary journey as the last remaining Briton in the singles draw.

Grigor Dimitrov

IMAGE: Britain's Arthur Fery embraces Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov after winning their fourth round match. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Fellow title contender Zverev will aim to keep alive his bid for a second Grand Slam crown after his French Open triumph when he takes on Jiri Lehecka later.

Fritz Ends Bublik Run, Storms Into Wimbledon Quarters

Taylor Fritz

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Taylor Fritz tamed mercurial Kazakh Alexander Bublik to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years on Monday as the American once again put himself in the mix to win a first Grand Slam title.

The rock-solid sixth seed dominated a first-set tiebreak after a battle of high-quality serving and was clinical at the key moments after that to win 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 on Court One.

Fritz becomes the 10th American player to reach the quarter-finals on at least four occasions — a list containing the likes of Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe.

Unlike those illustrious compatriots, Fritz has yet to take the final step. His only appearance in a Grand Slam final ended in defeat at the 2024 U.S. Open to Jannik Sinner.

He will face either second seed Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka in the last eight.

Source: REUTERS
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