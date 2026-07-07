Last Brit Fery reaches Wimbledon quarters; Fritz cruises past Bublik

Arthur Fery produced a career-defining win in a five-set thriller to become the last British singles player standing, while Taylor Fritz continued his strong Wimbledon run with a composed straight-sets victory to move into the quarter-finals.
British fans uncorked the champagne after Arthur Fery outlasted fellow wildcard Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.
Key Points
- Fery defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-7) in nearly four hours. li>
- He becomes the last remaining British singles player in the Wimbledon draw.
- Fritz beat Alexander Bublik 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his fourth Wimbledon quarter-final in five years.
Last Brit Fery Stays Afloat
Local fans were in for a treat in the evening when Fery fought past Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6 4,-6 6-4, 7-6(10-7) in nearly four hours to continue his extraordinary journey as the last remaining Briton in the singles draw.
Fellow title contender Zverev will aim to keep alive his bid for a second Grand Slam crown after his French Open triumph when he takes on Jiri Lehecka later.
Fritz Ends Bublik Run, Storms Into Wimbledon Quarters
Taylor Fritz tamed mercurial Kazakh Alexander Bublik to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years on Monday as the American once again put himself in the mix to win a first Grand Slam title.
The rock-solid sixth seed dominated a first-set tiebreak after a battle of high-quality serving and was clinical at the key moments after that to win 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 on Court One.
Fritz becomes the 10th American player to reach the quarter-finals on at least four occasions — a list containing the likes of Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe.
Unlike those illustrious compatriots, Fritz has yet to take the final step. His only appearance in a Grand Slam final ended in defeat at the 2024 U.S. Open to Jannik Sinner.
He will face either second seed Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka in the last eight.