Formula 1 India return gets Lando Norris backing

World champion Lando Norris says he would love to race in India as the government pushes to bring Formula 1 back to the country after a 13-year absence.

Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters Key Points Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris expressed a strong desire to race in India on Thursday.

Norris acknowledged India's massive Formula 1 fan base and his personal connection through friend Jehan Daruvala.

India is actively working to bring Formula 1 back, with a task force formed and Adani Group in talks with F1 Management.

Significant financial hurdles, including annual hosting fees of Rs 300-500 crore and track renovation costs of Rs 150-200 crore, pose challenges for India's F1 return. IMAGE: Lando Norris, the reigning World Champion, is Britain's 11th Formula One world champion.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris on Thursday expressed a strong desire to race in India amid the country's push to bring Formula 1 back to its shores.

The Indian government recently formed a task force to revive the marquee race which was dropped after three editions from 2011-2013 due to taxation and financial hurdles.

The new owners of the Buddh Circuit in Greater Noida, Adani Group, have had talks with Formula One Management on the mega event but it is unlikely the race could be held in the near future.

Norris's Desire To Race In India

Responding to a PTI query ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Norris acknowledged the sport's massive fan base in India (98 million as per latest Formula 1 figures) and said he would love to race there, having driven the track on a simulator.

"Yeah, I've driven, I used to drive it on the sim, on the game. I've never driven the track in real life there, if it's the same track that you went to. It was a very cool track. So I would love to," said Norris.

Norris has never been to India but one of his best friends happens to be Jehan Daruvala, who raced alongside the McLaren driver in his junior formula days. Daruvala could not progress beyond Formula 2 but he and Norris remain close friends.

"I know I have a lot of fans from India, and I remember having Jehan as my teammate, an Indian driver, for many, many years and one of my best friends. And I've still never been to India, so I would love to go to experience it, first of all, but also to go and race there because I'm sure, and I know, that the fans out there love the sport.

"They love Formula 1 and they love sport in general. And I know cricket and things like that are massive out there. So I think it'll be great for Formula 1, and I certainly look forward to it happening," added Norris.

Challenges For India's F1 Return

India will have to roll out a red carpet for Formula 1 with many countries making a beeline to host the race.

There are substantial costs involved with annual hosting fees ranging from Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, the track in Greater Noida is in need of serious renovation which would cost anything between Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore.