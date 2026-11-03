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Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu Secures India's First Wushu Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 03, 2026 21:59 IST 2 Minutes Read

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to secure a wushu medal at the Youth Olympic Games, clinching a bronze in the women's Changquan combined event.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mepung Lamgu/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mepung Lamgu/X

Key Points

  • Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu on Tuesday became the first Indian to win a wushu medal in Youth Olympic Games.
  • She clinched a bronze in the women's Changquan combined event in Dakar.
  • Chanu, from Manipur, scored 18.039 points, finishing third in the event.
  • India has so far won a silver and two bronze in the Dakar Youth Olympics.
  • On Monday, Khushbu Rajakbhai won a silver in judo, and Dhinidhi Desinghu secured a bronze in women's 100m freestyle.

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu on Tuesday scripted history as she became the first Indian to win a wushu medal in Youth Olympic Games, clinching a bronze in the women's Changquan combined event here.

Chanu's Performance And India's Medal Tally

Chanu, from Manipur, scored 18.039 points to finish third behind Sondos Sonbol (18.660) of Egypt and Valeria Frannerys Dudamel (18.199) of Venezuela.

 

The Indian finished second in Changquan with 9.316 points, while she was third in Gunshu with 8.723 points.

India has so far won a silver and two bronze in the Dakar Youth Olympics.

On Monday, teenager Khushbu Rajakbhai signed off with a silver medal after becoming only the second Indian judoka to reach the podium, while swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu continued her impressive rise with a bronze in the women's 100m freestyle event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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