Home  » Sports » Yamal takes over Messi's iconic No 10 jersey at Barcelona

Yamal takes over Messi's iconic No 10 jersey at Barcelona

July 17, 2025 11:49 IST

Lamine Yamal

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal earned the No 10 jersey after a stellar campaign where he netted 18 goals and provided 25 assists as Barcelona swept the domestic treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. Photographs: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona's electric 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal has been handed the famous number 10 shirt previously worn by club icon Lionel Messi, capping a remarkable breakthrough season for the teenager.

Yamal earned the jersey after a stellar campaign where he netted 18 goals and provided 25 assists as Barcelona swept the domestic treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup while they reached the Champions League semi-finals.

The youngster, who wore the number 19 shirt last season, had already committed his long-term future to the club, signing a contract extension in May that will keep him at Barcelona until 2031.

Lamine Yamal

On Wednesday, he received the number 10 shirt from club president Joan Laporta in a special ceremony.

The number 10 shirt carries enormous weight at the Camp Nou, having been worn by Messi during his trophy-laden tenure at the club that shaped his career.

The Argentine claimed 34 trophies with Barcelona and departed as the club's all-time leading scorer with 672 goals, although he left after the 2020-21 season due to the club's financial troubles.

The number 10 shirt at Barcelona was also worn by greats such as Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho, but Yamal said he would not be weighed down by its legacy.

"Messi paved the way with the number 10, I will make mine," Yamal told reporters.

"They are three soccer and club legends. Every kid dreams of having something from Messi, Ronaldinho and Maradona... I'll try to carry on that legacy.

"First, my dream was to debut for Barca and wear the number 10. Everyone who grows up here dreams of that. I'm grateful to the club."

Lamine Yamal

Following Messi's exit, the jersey was passed to young winger Ansu Fati but the now 22-year-old failed to live up to his early promise and he was eventually loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fati will spend next season on loan at AS Monaco, clearing the way for Yamal to inherit one of football's most famous shirt numbers.

 

Having also won the European Championship with Spain last year, Yamal said his next goal was to win the titles that are missing from his trophy cabinet.

"I haven't won the Champions League and the World Cup," he said. "These are my goals now."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited.
