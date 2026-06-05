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Home  » Sports » Lamine Yamal named LaLiga Player of the Season

Lamine Yamal named LaLiga Player of the Season

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June 05, 2026 20:38 IST

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The 18-year-old led Barcelona’s attack with 16 goals and 11 assists, becoming the club's top scorer in LaLiga and setting new league milestones.

Lamine Yamal

IMAGE: While helping Barcelona retain their LaLiga crown, Lamine Yamal became the first player to win the league's Player of the Month award three times in one season. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lamine Yamal has been named LaLiga Player of the Season after a remarkable campaign in which he helped Barcelona retain the league title with consistent attacking performances.
  • The 18-year-old finished as Barcelona’s top scorer in LaLiga with 16 goals and 11 assists, while also becoming the first player to win three Player of the Month awards in a single season.
  • Despite injury setbacks that ruled him out of the final stretch of the season, Yamal is expected to be available for Spain at the upcoming World Cup. 

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been named LaLiga Player of the season, the Spanish league announced on Friday.

Barcelona's Hansi Flick was named the Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Record-Breaking Impact in Barca’s Title Run

The 18-year-old helped Barca retain their domestic crown, became the first player to win the league's Player of the Month award three times in one season and finished as the club's top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals and 11 assists.

 

Regarding Yamal, Barca said in a statement: "He is the proverbial headache for opponent defences, who have to make a real effort to try to stop the blaugrana's attacking threats.

"Beyond the intangibles, the young Catalan scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists, with no other LaLiga player providing that many passes leading to goals."

      • America set to catch 'Lamine Fever' as Spain target WC win

Injury Setbacks Ahead of World Cup Stage

Yamal, who has been sidelined with groin issues multiple times this term, is expected to be fit for Spain at the World Cup starting next week in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

He missed the last six games of the season for Barcelona due to a hamstring injury.

Yamal exploded onto the scene at 16 and was an integral part of Spain's record fourth European Championship triumph in 2024.

Source: REUTERS
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