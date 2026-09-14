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Lamine Yamal: 'I deserve Ballon d'Or this year'

September 14, 2026 15:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Barcelona's teen star Lamine Yamal has confidently stated that his World Cup win with Spain and a LaLiga title, position him ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the highly anticipated race for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are top contenders for the Ballon d'Or 2026 title

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are top contenders for the Ballon d'Or 2026 title. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lamine Yamal asserts that his World Cup victory with Spain and LaLiga title with Barcelona should give him an edge over Kylian Mbappe for the Ballon d'Or.
  • Yamal considers himself and Mbappe as the two best players globally, believing his silverware this year makes him more deserving.
  • Kylian Mbappe was the top scorer in the World Cup, LaLiga, and Champions League but did not win any team silverware last season.
  • Yamal was named LaLiga's best player in 2025-26 and played a crucial role in Spain's World Cup triumph.
  • The Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 in London.
 

Lamine Yamal said his World Cup success with Spain and winning LaLiga with Barcelona should give him the edge over Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Yamal's Claim to the Top Award

France striker Mbappe was the top scorer at the World Cup as well as in LaLiga and the Champions League and said last week no player was better than him last season, though he failed to win any silverware. Lamine was named LaLiga's best player in 2025-26 as Barcelona successfully defended the title, and later played a key role in Spain winning the World Cup in North America.

"I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won," Lamine said in an interview clip shared by Movistar on Sunday.

"As far as I’m concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It’s clear to me and everyone who watches the matches knows it."

Ballon d'Or History and Upcoming Ceremony

Lamine was runner-up to Ousmane Dembele last year, while Mbappe was third in 2023, when Lionel Messi won the award for a record eighth time. The Ballon d'Or will be awarded in London on October 26.

Source: REUTERS
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Lamine YamalKylian MbappeLaLigaSpainBarcelona

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