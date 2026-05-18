HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » What To Expect From India's Women's Hockey Team In Australia

What To Expect From India's Women's Hockey Team In Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 13:48 IST

x

Salima Tete will captain the Indian women's hockey team as they tour Australia in preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, offering crucial international experience to both seasoned players and rising stars like Lalthantluangi.

Photograph: Hockey India

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

  • Salima Tete named captain of the Indian women's hockey team for the Australia tour.
  • Defender Lalthantluangi receives her maiden call-up to the senior national team.
  • The Australia tour is part of preparations for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26.
  • The squad includes a mix of experienced players and young talent, providing international exposure.
  • India aims to build on their strong performance in Argentina during the Australia tour.

Defender Lalthantluangi on Monday received her maiden senior team call-up for the upcoming tour of Australia, where seasoned mid-fielder Salima Tete will lead the Indian women's hockey team.

The tour, scheduled from May 26 to 30 in Perth, is a part of preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26, which will be held in Auckland from June 15-21.

 

India's Preparation For FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup

The Indian team heads into the tour on the back of a strong showing in Argentina earlier this year, where it displayed plenty of fight to secure two wins in the four-match series.

Salima, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, will have plenty of experience alongside her with the likes of Savita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur, as well as exciting young talent including Sonam, Hina Bano and Lalthantluangi.

Key Players In The Indian Squad

Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam will be the reliable options in the goalkeeping department.

In defence, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi and Jyoti will feature alongside Shilpi Dabas, who has earned her maiden senior team call-up.

"We have picked a squad with a good balance of experienced and young players, some of whom will get their first minutes at the international level. It's important to keep developing players, and the best way to do that is under pressure in international matches," Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

"These players now have the chance to show their best, and I am looking forward to seeing their performances."

Upcoming Matches In Australia

The matches are scheduled to be held on May 26, 27, 29 and 30.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas.

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, Sonam.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Salima Tete to lead India's women's hockey team in Argentina tour
Salima Tete to lead India's women's hockey team in Argentina tour
Change of guard in women's hockey team: Salima replaces Savita as skipper
Change of guard in women's hockey team: Salima replaces Savita as skipper
Salima Tete appointed AHF Athletes Ambassador
Salima Tete appointed AHF Athletes Ambassador
Tete-Led India Eye Direct World Cup Spot at Asia Cup
Tete-Led India Eye Direct World Cup Spot at Asia Cup
Salima Tete to Lead India as Savita Punia Misses World Cup Qualifiers
Salima Tete to Lead India as Savita Punia Misses World Cup Qualifiers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

WATCH: Heartwarming Moments Between PM Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten in Netherlands2:50

WATCH: Heartwarming Moments Between PM Modi and Dutch PM...

PM Modi Concludes Sweden Visit, Leaves for Norway3:06

PM Modi Concludes Sweden Visit, Leaves for Norway

Modi, EU Chief and Swedish PM Meet Business Leaders in Sweden1:04

Modi, EU Chief and Swedish PM Meet Business Leaders in...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO