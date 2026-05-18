What To Expect From India's Women's Hockey Team In Australia

Salima Tete will captain the Indian women's hockey team as they tour Australia in preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, offering crucial international experience to both seasoned players and rising stars like Lalthantluangi.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Salima Tete named captain of the Indian women's hockey team for the Australia tour.

Defender Lalthantluangi receives her maiden call-up to the senior national team.

The Australia tour is part of preparations for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26.

The squad includes a mix of experienced players and young talent, providing international exposure.

India aims to build on their strong performance in Argentina during the Australia tour.

Defender Lalthantluangi on Monday received her maiden senior team call-up for the upcoming tour of Australia, where seasoned mid-fielder Salima Tete will lead the Indian women's hockey team.

The tour, scheduled from May 26 to 30 in Perth, is a part of preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26, which will be held in Auckland from June 15-21.

India's Preparation For FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup

The Indian team heads into the tour on the back of a strong showing in Argentina earlier this year, where it displayed plenty of fight to secure two wins in the four-match series.

Salima, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, will have plenty of experience alongside her with the likes of Savita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur, as well as exciting young talent including Sonam, Hina Bano and Lalthantluangi.

Key Players In The Indian Squad

Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam will be the reliable options in the goalkeeping department.

In defence, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi and Jyoti will feature alongside Shilpi Dabas, who has earned her maiden senior team call-up.

"We have picked a squad with a good balance of experienced and young players, some of whom will get their first minutes at the international level. It's important to keep developing players, and the best way to do that is under pressure in international matches," Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

"These players now have the chance to show their best, and I am looking forward to seeing their performances."

Upcoming Matches In Australia

The matches are scheduled to be held on May 26, 27, 29 and 30.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas.

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, Sonam.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.