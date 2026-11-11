Lalrinliana Hnamte Joins India Squad For New Zealand Friendlies

Sporting Club Delhi's promising midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte has secured a significant call-up to the Indian senior men's national football team for crucial international friendlies against New Zealand on November 12 and 15.

Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points Lalrinliana Hnamte of Sporting Club Delhi has earned a call-up to the Indian senior men's national team.

He has been named in the 23-member squad for two international friendlies against New Zealand.

India will face New Zealand at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on November 12.

The second friendly will be at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on November 15.

Hnamte expressed pride in the opportunity, highlighting his previous U-23 representation and the role of Sporting Club Delhi in his development.

Sporting Club Delhi's Lalrinliana Hnamte has earned a call-up to the Indian senior men's national team for the upcoming international friendlies against New Zealand, scheduled to be played on November 12 and 15.

Hnamte's National Team Opportunity

The selection marks an important milestone for the midfielder, who has been named in the 23-member squad announced by head coach Khalid Jamil for the two-match series.

India will face New Zealand at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on November 12, before taking on the hosts in the second friendly at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on November 15.

"It is a proud moment for me to earn another call-up to the senior national team," Hnamte said.

"Having previously represented India at the U-23 level, this is another important step in my journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity. My time at Sporting Club Delhi has played an important role in my development, and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity."