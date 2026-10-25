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India's Lalit Fights For Bronze At Greco-Roman Worlds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 25, 2026 14:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian wrestler Lalit has advanced to the bronze medal bout at the Greco-Roman World Championships in Astana, offering a rare opportunity for the nation to secure a medal in this challenging discipline.

Photograph: United World Wrestling/X

IMAGE: Photograph: United World Wrestling/X

Key Points

  • Lalit advanced to the bronze medal bout at the Greco-Roman World Championships in Astana.
  • He secured his spot with a convincing 7-0 victory over American Max Emiliano Nowry.
  • Lalit will compete against Kazakhstan's Iskhar Kurbayev for a chance to win India's second-ever Greco-Roman World Championship medal.
  • Sandeep Tulsi Yadav is the only Indian to have previously won a Greco-Roman World Championship medal, achieving bronze in 2013.
  • Other Indian wrestlers, including Nitesh Siwach, Karanjit, and Joginder Rathee, were eliminated in their opening bouts.

India's Lalit kept the country's hopes of a rare Greco-Roman World Championships medal alive by advancing to the bronze medal bout with a convincing 7-0 victory over American Max Emiliano Nowry here.

Lalit will take on Kazakhstan's Iskhar Kurbayev in the bronze medal playoff, with an opportunity to add to India's limited success in Greco-Roman wrestling at the global level.

 

Sandeep Tulsi Yadav is the only Indian to win a World Championship medal, in 2013, claiming a bronze.

Mixed Fortunes For Indian Wrestlers

However, it was a disappointing day for three other Indian wrestlers, including Asian Games silver medallist Nitesh Siwach, who failed to progress beyond their opening bouts.

Siwach, competing in the 97kg category, was outclassed by Germany's Anton Vieweg, who executed a four-point throw in each period to bring the contest to an end by technical superiority.

Karanjit (72kg) suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Japan's Rintaro Sogabe in his qualification bout.

Karanjit had an advantageous 'par terre' position but failed to capitalise on it, with Sogabe instead scoring on the counter-attack to edge past the Indian.

In the 130kg category, Joginder Rathee ran into Turkish wrestling great Riza Kayaalp, the reigning European champion, and was comprehensively beaten.

Kayaalp produced three consecutive exposure moves before finishing the bout with a gut wrench, announcing his comeback to world after three years in style.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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