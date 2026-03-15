HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » LaLiga shock: Getafe's Abqar sent off for grabbing opponent's groin

LaLiga shock: Getafe's Abqar sent off for grabbing opponent's groin

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 10:26 IST

x

Getafe defender Abdel Abqar was sent off after VAR spotted him grabbing Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth during a LaLiga clash, as Atletico secured a 1-0 win.

Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias shows a red card to Getafe's Abdel Abqar during the LaLiga match against Atletico Madrid at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday

IMAGE: Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias shows a red card to Getafe's Abdel Abqar for unsportsmanlike behaviour during the LaLiga match against Atletico Madrid at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points

  • Replays showed Abqar grabbing the groin of Atletico striker Alexander Sørloth during an off-the-ball altercation.
  • Referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor before issuing a straight red card.
  • Sørloth was shown a yellow card for his reaction after confronting Abqar.

Getafe's Abdel Abqar was sent off following a VAR review for grabbing the genitals of Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth during Saturday's LaLiga clash at the Metropolitano stadium, in an incident that stunned players and supporters alike.

 

The flashpoint came around the 55th minute when referee Miguel Angel Ortiz halted play and signalled a possible sending-off offence after being alerted by VAR, with the game being paused for several minutes.

The stoppage initially baffled those inside the stadium as it followed a routine challenge between Nahuel Molina and Mauro Arambarri, with nothing in that exchange suggesting a red card was imminent.

Off-the ball altercation seen on replays following groin grab

A VAR review spotted Abdel Abqar grabbing Alexander Sørloth's genitals during their LaLiga match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday

IMAGE: A VAR review spotted Abdel Abqar grabbing Alexander Sørloth's genitals during their LaLiga match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: X

Clarity arrived only when Ortiz consulted the pitchside monitor and replays shown on the stadium's big screens revealed an off-the-ball altercation between Sorloth and Abqar. The footage showed the Moroccan defender touching the Norwegian forward's groin.

Sorloth reacted angrily, grabbing Abqar's arm and pulling him to the ground.

After reviewing the images, the referee showed Abqar a straight red card for unsportsmanlike behaviour, while Sorloth was shown a yellow card for his reaction.

The lengthy delay added an unusual subplot to a match ultimately settled by Molina's first-half goal, which secured a 1-0 win for Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico are third in the LaLiga table with 57 points, six behind second-placed Real Madrid and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona. Both rivals have a game in hand.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

History at Emirates: Dowman becomes youngest EPL scorer
History at Emirates: Dowman becomes youngest EPL scorer
F1: Bahrain, Saudi GP races cancelled
F1: Bahrain, Saudi GP races cancelled
Three Iran footballers drop asylum bid, opt to return home
Three Iran footballers drop asylum bid, opt to return home
Massive blow for KKR as Harshit Rana likely to miss IPL
Massive blow for KKR as Harshit Rana likely to miss IPL
Smriti Mandhana inspires a generation -- now in textbooks
Smriti Mandhana inspires a generation -- now in textbooks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight operations on USS Abraham Lincoln3:15

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO