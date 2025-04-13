HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LaLiga: Sevilla sack coach after fourth straight loss

April 13, 2025 18:41 IST

IMAGE: Javier Garcia Pimienta joined Sevilla on a two-year deal in July last year, replacing Quique Sanchez Flores. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Sevilla dismissed their manager Javier Garcia Pimienta on Sunday, two days after their 0-1 defeat at Valencia, marking their fourth consecutive LaLiga loss.

The seven-times Europa League champions are 13th in La Liga, with 36 points from 31 games, well off the European places and just seven points above the relegation zone.

"Sevilla would like to thank Garcia Pimienta for his work over these months, and his professionalism, wishing him best luck in future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

The 50-year-old joined Sevilla on a two-year deal in July last year, replacing Quique Sanchez Flores. He previously led Las Palmas to promotion in 2022–23 and secured their LaLiga survival the next season.

 

Sevilla welcome Deportivo Alaves next in LaLiga on April 20.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
