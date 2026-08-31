Bellingham, Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise Past Malaga 4-0

Real Madrid continued their flawless start to the LaLiga season with a commanding 4-0 victory over promoted Malaga on Sunday.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates with Vinicius Junior after netting their first goal against Malaga at Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Sunday . Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid secured a dominant 4-0 victory over newly promoted Malaga, maintaining their perfect start to the LaLiga season.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a brilliant solo effort, followed by an own goal from Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero and a Kylian Mbappe volley.

Substitute Arda Guler sealed the rout with a late goal in added time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The win places Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table with nine points from three matches.

Real Madrid will next face Real Betis in LaLiga before beginning their Champions League campaign against Inter Milan.

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a comfortable 4-0 home win over promoted Malaga on Sunday, scoring three times inside 30 minutes before adding a late fourth. Jude Bellingham's brilliant solo opener, an own goal by Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero and a sharp Kylian Mbappe volley effectively settled the contest before halftime, with substitute Arda Guler wrapping up the victory in added time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dominant First Half Performance

The win lifted Real to nine points from three matches, two clear of Atletico Madrid and Alaves. Barcelona, fourth on six points with a game in hand, host Rayo Vallecano on Monday. After naming the same starting side against Espanyol and Real Sociedad in Real's opening two league matches, Mourinho made five changes, with Marc Cucurella handed his first start for the club. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who started ahead of Denzel Dumfries, almost found the net inside the opening minute, curling an angled effort with the outside of his right foot just wide of the far post.

Malaga responded in the 15th minute when Joaquin Munoz drove a right-footed strike from the edge of the box narrowly past Thibaut Courtois's top corner, but the visitors' resistance soon cracked. Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a superb burst through the middle, collecting a loose ball near the edge of the area, gliding past three defenders and firing low beneath Herrero.

Sealing the Victory

Real doubled their lead seven minutes later after Herrero could only palm out Mbappe's effort. Bellingham headed the rebound back towards goal and, as Herrero and a team mate collided while trying to clear, the ball ended up in the net. Mbappe then made it 3-0 in the 30th minute, meeting Alexander-Arnold's cross with a fine volley from the centre of the box.

Real eased off after halftime but Bellingham almost scored again in the 55th minute, striking the post from inside the area. The second half drifted until Guler, shortly after coming on, started and finished a slick move, feeding Vinicius Jr. before tapping in the Brazilian's return pass to complete the rout. Real Madrid return to action on Friday with a LaLiga trip to Seville to face Real Betis before kicking off their Champions League campaign a few days later at home against Inter Milan.