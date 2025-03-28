HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » LaLiga PIX: Barcelona go three points clear

LaLiga PIX: Barcelona go three points clear

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 10:14 IST

x

Ferran Torres celebrates scoring the opening goal against Osasuna in Barcelona on Thursday

IMAGE: Ferran Torres celebrates scoring the opening goal against Osasuna in Barcelona on Thursday. Photograph: FC Barcelona/Instagram

Barcelona moved three points clear at the top of the LaLiga with an easy 3-0 win over visitors Osasuna on Thursday which extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games.

Forward Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the home side in the 11th minute with a first-touch effort from inside the six-yard box, connecting with Alejandro Balde's cross in a terrific team goal.

 

Dani Olmo extended the lead 10 minutes later from the penalty spot after he was fouled and Robert Lewandowski's close-range header wrapped up the win in the 77th minute.

Undefeated since late December, Barca are the only team in Europe's top-five league who have yet to lose in 2025. They have 63 points from 28 games with champions Real Madrid in second on 60 and Atletico third on 56 with 10 games to play.

"Every match is a final from now on and today wasn't different. We solved it quickly and soundly and that's the important thing. Three points and move on," Torres told reporters.

In a match originally postponed on March 8 due to the death of the Catalan club's doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, Barca manager Hansi Flick fielded a much-changed team due to absences caused by injuries and fitness of players returning from international duty.

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres in action with Osasuna's Jorge Herrando

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres in action with Osasuna's Jorge Herrando. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Even with the likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha starting on the bench, however, Barca did not appear to miss a beat and comprehensively outplayed their rivals who did not manage a single shot on target.

Ten minutes after Torres opened the scoring, Pedri sent a long ball through the middle that Olmo took in his stride to beat the offside trap, but was tripped by goalkeeper Sergio Herrera as he attempted to round him.

Herrera made a brilliant save to deny Olmo's first effort from the spot, but the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken due to an Osasuna player entering the box before the kick was taken and the Spanish forward made no mistake wit his second attempt, firing it low to the goalkeeper's right.

Olmo was forced out of the game with what looked like a muscle injury, replaced by academy midfielder Fermin Lopez as Flick's side kept controlling possession and creating several chances mainly through teenage winger Lamine Yamal.

Torres almost extended their lead in the 38th minute, striking a free kick from the edge of the box off the crossbar and Barca wasted several good chances before Lewandowski headed home a Lopez cross from close range.

Osasuna are 14th in the standings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Djokovic closes in on another career landmark
Djokovic closes in on another career landmark
Real Madrid players face UEFA inquiry
Real Madrid players face UEFA inquiry
'He is a 27 crore burden'
'He is a 27 crore burden'
Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans
Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans
Unsold in IPL auction, Thakur now owns Purple Cap
Unsold in IPL auction, Thakur now owns Purple Cap

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Tips For Students Making Notes

webstory image 3

10 Celebs, 10 Different Looks: LFW@25 Gets Hotter

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various development works in Wayanad0:52

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various...

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai0:52

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai

'From moment you are born until your death, govt is there to tax you'11:22

'From moment you are born until your death, govt is there...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD