HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » LaLiga champ Yamal rises to stardom in stellar year

LaLiga champ Yamal rises to stardom in stellar year

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 16, 2025 16:14 IST

x

He is the youngest player to debut and score for Spain and in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Euros. He also holds the records for youngest player in a Clasico and youngest scorer in both the Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal against Espanyol on Thursday

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal against Espanyol on Thursday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona's 28th Spanish league title caps a remarkable season defined by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who at 17 has emerged as world football's most electrifying talent.

Following in the footsteps of fellow graduates of Barca's La Masia academy Gavi and Ansu Fati, Yamal first made his mark internationally last summer, helping Spain win the European Championship.

Since then, his mesmerizing performances have drawn comparisons to La Masia's greatest product, Lionel Messi.

 

Yamal reached his 100th Barcelona appearance last month -three years younger than Messi was when he achieved the same feat - during a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at Montjuic, where he became the youngest player ever to score in a Champions League semi-final.

Record-breaking has become routine for Yamal -- he became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history last year with a stunning long-range shot against France that helped his side reach the final, where they beat England and he was named Young Player of the tournament.

He is the youngest player to debut and score for Spain and in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Euros. He also holds the records for youngest player in a Clasico and youngest scorer in both the Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

His performance against Inter Milan established him as a frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Espanyol's Pol Lozano 

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Espanyol's Pol Lozano. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Even as Barcelona narrowly missed reaching their first Champions League final in a decade - with Inter fighting back to win 4-3 in extra time in the second leg at San Siro - Yamal remained exceptional, repeatedly threatening to equalise in extra time only to be denied by goalkeeper Yann Sommer's saves and the woodwork.

Yamal has been the heartbeat of Barcelona's attack this season with 15 LaLiga assists and 25 across all competitions, plus 17 goals in 53 appearances, including the first in the 2-0 win against Espanyol on Thursday that clinched Barca the title.

His contributions helped Hansi Flick's Barcelona become an offensive juggernaut, with the attacking trio of Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha accounting for 91 of the team's 169 goals this season.

As the campaign concludes, the football world watches to see what the young playmaker achieves next.

His immediate challenge comes next month in Germany, where Spain will defend their Nations League title - another opportunity for Yamal to strengthen his case as the world's best player.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Exclusive! Cheteshwar Pujara On Kohli
Exclusive! Cheteshwar Pujara On Kohli
Op Sindoor: When IPL was thrown into uncertainty
Op Sindoor: When IPL was thrown into uncertainty
SEE: Skipper Patidar reflects on his journey at RCB
SEE: Skipper Patidar reflects on his journey at RCB
The Costly Flops of IPL 2025
The Costly Flops of IPL 2025
Ex Aus pacer urges overseas players to skip IPL
Ex Aus pacer urges overseas players to skip IPL

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

webstory image 2

7 Coldest Capital Cities In The World

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh arrives in Bhuj to meet Air Warriors0:39

Rajnath Singh arrives in Bhuj to meet Air Warriors

Timeless beauty Malaika slays the scene effortlessly0:39

Timeless beauty Malaika slays the scene effortlessly

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym1:08

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD