LaLiga: Barcelona roar back to top!

IMAGE: Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona returned to the top of the LaLiga table with a comfortable 4-0 home victory over 10-man Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Barcelona's seventh straight league win moved them into first place with 57 points from 26 games, one ahead of Atletico Madrid. Defending champions Real Madrid are third with 54 points after a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis on Saturday.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo scores their third goal past Real Sociedad's Alex Remiro. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Sociedad went down to 10 men in the 17th minute when defender Aritz Elustondo was sent off for fouling Dani Olmo and Barcelona quickly made their advantage count as Gerard Martin and Marc Casado both scored their first professional goals.

Barcelona kept up the pressure after the interval and created chance after chance, wrapping up the win with second-half strikes from Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski.