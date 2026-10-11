Barcelona rout Getafe; 10-man Real Madrid edge Villarreal

Barcelona continues their flawless LaLiga campaign with a dominant win over Getafe, while Real Madrid secures a crucial victory against Villarreal despite a controversial red card for Vinicius Jr, intensifying the title race.

IMAGE: Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal against Getafe during the LaLiga match at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Barcelona secured their eighth consecutive LaLiga win with a 3-0 victory over Getafe, maintaining a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Real Madrid narrowly defeated Villarreal 1-0, despite Vinicius Jr being sent off for pulling an opponent's hair, keeping them in third place.

Atletico Madrid clinched a late 2-1 win against Alaves, with Cristian Romero scoring the decisive goal.

Kylian Mbappe hit the post for Real Madrid, and Yan Diomande scored his first goal for the club.

Barcelona extended their perfect LaLiga start with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday before Real Madrid overcame Villarreal 1-0 despite having Vinicius Jr sent off.



Barca's victory makes it eight wins for Hansi Flick's side and maintains their five-point lead at the top over Atletico Madrid, who won 2-1 at Alaves with a late Cristian Romero goal.



Real Madrid's narrow win keeps them in third place on 18 points, six points off the pace set by their arch-rivals, but Jose Mourinho is no closer to improving their performances.

Barcelona's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Jules Kounde scores Barcelona's third goal past Getafe goalkeeper David Soria. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

The three-week international break did little to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm and they went ahead after two minutes when Anthony Gordon cut inside and saw his shot deflect off Getafe midfielder Mario Martin and beyond goalkeeper David Soria.



The visitors struggled to escape their own half under sustained pressure and Gabriel Jesus punished a giveaway by Zaid Romero to score on the half-hour in his first start for Barca.

IMAGE: Anthony Gordon scores Barcelona's first goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

The hosts remained firmly in control after the break, with Getafe testing Joan Garcia only once on the keeper’s return from injury.



Jules Kounde, who missed a clear chance in the first half, completed the scoring for Barca in the 73rd minute with a simple finish from Lamine Yamal’s curling cross.

Real Madrid's Narrow Victory

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

Real had the clearer first-half openings against Villarreal, with Kylian Mbappe's seventh-minute shot hitting the post.



They remained unconvincing on the ball, although neither side was able to direct proceedings. Villarreal were equally imprecise with their passes and chances were in short supply.



The tempo increased in the second half and Yan Diomande scored the winner when he beat the offside trap in the 63rd minute and found the bottom corner of the net. It was the Ivory Coast forward's first goal for Real since joining in August.



A forlorn Vinicius Jr watched 19-year-old Diomande in the Brazilian's preferred left-wing position from the bench in the first half but was bright when he came on after 52 minutes to replace wing back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

IMAGE: Yan Diomande celebrates scoring Real Madrid's first goal. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

Eight minutes after the opener, Vinicius thought he had scored Real's second, with Mourinho jogging to the goal-line to celebrate with the substitute.



However, after a VAR review, the goal was chalked off and Vinicius was sent off for pulling substitute Nathan Saliba's hair in the build-up.



An open game ensued, with Villarreal's Peter Gulacsi and Real's Thibaut Courtois making excellent saves. In the closing stages, the frustrated visitors could not stretch their 10-man hosts sufficiently to find gaps in their backline.

The fiery reaction to Vinicius' sending off from Mourinho and his players infused Real's defending with extra intensity, and a positive rearguard effort was rewarded with a clean sheet.



Mourinho did not attend his post-match press conference, with no reason given by the club. The Portuguese now begins preparations for Real's next game at AS Roma in the Champions League as he searches for a consistent pattern of play.

Atletico's Late Winner and Match Abandonment

Atletico's Alejandro Grimaldo opened the scoring against Alaves after a brilliant interchange with Jonathan David before a Lucas Boye penalty for the hosts in first-half stoppage time.



But Angel Perez was sent off for Alaves in the 61st minute and Atletico's pressure told three minutes from time, with central defender Romero scoring from a deft Alex Baena assist.



Rayo Vallecano's home clash with Athletic Club was abandoned due to fan protests at Vallecas Stadium.