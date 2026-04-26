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Home  » Sports » Barcelona edge closer to LaLiga title with ninth straight win

Barcelona edge closer to LaLiga title with ninth straight win

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April 26, 2026 01:05 IST

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FC Barcelona moved a step closer to the La Liga title with a 2-0 win over Getafe CF.

Rashford

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Marcus Rashford scores their second goal against Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday. Photograph: Bsabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Barcelona beat Getafe 2-0 to register their ninth consecutive league win.
  • Barcelona lead the table with 85 points, 11 ahead of Real Madrid.
  • Goals from Lopez and Rashford secured the victory.

Barcelona continued their march towards the LaLiga title with a 2-0 victory at Getafe on Saturday, as goals from Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford secured them a ninth consecutive league win.

The result moved Barcelona to 85 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Real Madrid with five rounds remaining, following Real's 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday. Getafe are sixth with 44 points.

 

While Barcelona sought to maintain momentum with the title within reach, Getafe, competing for European qualification, kept the visitors at bay for much of the first half.

Real Betis strike late to dent Real Madrid's fading title hopes

Lopez and Rashford seal comfortable win

The breakthrough arrived for Barcelona just before the interval as Lopez latched onto a Pedri through ball, charging into the area to steer a clinical, low finish into the bottom corner.

Barcelona secured the points in the 74th minute following a clinical counter-attack initiated from a Getafe throw-in deep in the visitors' half.

Rashford collected the ball on the halfway line and drove forward largely unchallenged before dispatching a composed, low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Source: REUTERS
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