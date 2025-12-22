LaLiga: Barca humble 10-man Villarreal; Atletico win

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal struck Barcelona’s second goal in the 63rd minute as Hansi Flick's side remained four points ahead of Real Madrid. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Barcelona secured a composed 2-0 LaLiga victory at Villarreal on Sunday thanks to goals from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in a match that tilted firmly in the visitors' favour when the hosts were reduced to 10 men just before the break.

Barcelona moved on to 46 points, ensuring they head into the new year top of the standings, four points ahead of Real Madrid. Villarreal are fourth on 35.

It took just 12 minutes for Barcelona to take the lead from the penalty spot after Santi Comesana blocked Raphinha with his back as the winger tried to break through and the Brazilian calmly converted the spot-kick.

Villarreal’s Renato Veiga mistimed his challenge and slid in late on Lamine Yamal, catching him directly on the foot and leaving the 18-year-old in pain. Veiga was shown a straight red card six minutes before halftime, and Yamal was able to return to action after medical treatment.

Yamal netted Barcelona’s second in the 63rd minute, pouncing on a rebound after a flurry of chances that Villarreal’s defence failed to clear.

“The red card was indisputable. The hostility toward Lamine, he has to deal with it. Scoring the second goal is the best response," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said.

Villarreal continued to put up a fight despite their numerical disadvantage, with Georges Mikautadze breaking clear only to be denied twice by Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who produced sharp saves from both the initial effort and the rebound before a third attempt drifted wide.

“Joan Garcia saved us with a clean sheet. The team is tired. In defence, we did not have many options either. I am proud of my players," Flick said.

“Villarreal have an excellent team. They are very quick in attack, I am very happy with these three points."

In-form Atletico ease to 3-0 victory at lowly Girona

Atletico Madrid eased to a 3-0 victory at Girona in LaLiga thanks to first-half goals from Koke and Conor Gallagher and one in added time from substitute Antoine Griezmann as they ended the year with a fourth straight win in all competitions.

The visitors provisionally rose to third, two points above Villarreal. Relegation-threatened Girona, who have won only one of their last five games, remained 18th.

Atletico targeted Girona with crosses into the area from the start and it paid off in the 13th minute when midfielder Koke hammered home with his right foot from outside the box after Arnau Martinez botched an attempted clearance from the right.

Girona almost equalised 10 minutes later but Atletico keeper Jan Oblak was quick on his feet as he dived to his left and blocked Axel Witsel's close-range attempt with one hand, keeping out the hosts' only shot on target in the first half.

Atletico doubled their lead in the 38th through Gallagher, who came on for the injured Nico Gonzalez before the half-hour. Julian Alvarez set up Gallagher for a shot from the edge of the box and the ball deflected off Girona defender Vitor Reis.

Griezmann, who replaced Marcos Llorente in the 78th minute, played a one-two with fellow substitute Giacomo Raspadori before firing past keeper Paulo Gazzaniga with his left foot to wrap up the win with his sixth LaLiga goal of the season.

Atletico next visit Real Sociedad on January 4, five days before a Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with Real Madrid.