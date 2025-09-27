LaLiga: Atletico end Real's perfect run with big win

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez struck twice in Atletico Madrid's 5-2 win over table-toppers Real Madrid in the LaLiga on Saturday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Atletico Madrid on Saturday fought back to thrash city rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in an engrossing derby that handed the table-toppers their first defeat in the LaLiga season.

Robin Le Normand opened the scoring for Diego Simeone's side with a header in the 14th minute but Kylian Mbappe found the equaliser following a quick counter in the 25th minute. Eleven minutes later, Vinicius Jr sent in an inch-perfect cross to Arda Guller who slotted it home to put the visitors in front.

Alexander Sorloth, however, brought Atletico back into the game with a powerful header in added time before the break. Just five minutes into the second half, the hosts were awarded a penalty for Guler's mindless challenge on Nico Gonzalez inside the box and the spot kick was converted calmly by Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez found the net again in the 64th minute with a spectacular free-kick before substitute Antoine Griezmann completed the rout in added time.

The win lifted Atletico to fourth place with 12 points from seven games while Real Madrid remain atop with 18 points, two more than Barcelona who have a game in hand.

A win against Real Sociedad on Sunday will help Barcelona overtake Xabi Alonso's side.