India U15 Fightback Ends In Heartbreak Against Kazakhstan

In a dramatic FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival match, India's U15 football team, powered by Victor Lalawmpuia's four goals, mounted an incredible comeback from three goals down against Kazakhstan before ultimately losing a thrilling penalty shootout.

Key Points India's U15 team lost 4-5 on penalties to Kazakhstan after a thrilling 5-5 draw in the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Tier C semi-final for positions 85 to 88 on Thursday.

Victor Lalawmpuia was the star for India, scoring four goals, including the crucial equaliser in the 37th minute to force a shootout.

The Blue Colts staged a dramatic comeback from a 0-3 deficit to take a 4-3 lead by half-time.

Kazakhstan regained the lead in the second half before Lalawmpuia's late fourth goal, with the shootout going to sudden death after both sides missed their fifth penalties.

Earlier in the day, India also lost 1-2 to Afghanistan in the quarter-finals for positions 81 to 88.

Victor Lalawmpuia scored four times as India fought back from a three-goal deficit before eventually losing 4-5 on penalties to Kazakhstan following a 5-5 draw in the Tier C semi-final for positions 85 to 88 at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival here on Thursday.

The Blue Colts recovered from 0-3 down to lead 4-3 at half-time, only for Kazakhstan to strike twice after the restart. Lalawmpuia's fourth goal in the 37th minute forced a shootout, where Kazakhstan prevailed in sudden death after both sides missed their fifth penalties.

Dramatic First Half Comeback

Lalawmpuia scored in the 12th, 15th, 20th, and 37th minute.

India began brightly, with R Lalremruatfela testing the Kazakhstan goalkeeper in the second minute. His effort from the top of the penalty area was parried behind for a corner. Nibas Meetei Wahengbam also threatened from distance as the Blue Colts looked to build early pressure through their attacking play and corners.

Kazakhstan, however, soon found their rhythm, with Abzal Adilkhan, Artur Abdusheyev and Alikhan Kuandyk combining effectively. They opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Dhannya Desai could not hold Adilkhan's powerful strike, allowing Kuandyk to react quickest and convert the rebound.

India conceded again three minutes later while attempting to play out from the back. Nara Meitei Loushambam could not control Desai's pass under pressure before Kuandyk finished into an empty net.

Kazakhstan made it 3-0 in the 10th minute. Adilkhan and Seydazym combined down the left before a cross found Kuandyk, whose attempted back-flick was stopped by Desai. The rebound, however, fell to Abdusheyev, who converted from inside the box.

India's Resilient Response

India responded with four goals in the remaining 10 minutes of the half.

Birjit Singh Amom started the comeback in the 12th minute, intercepting a pass and releasing Nibas on the right. The winger surged forward, drawing the defence and goalkeeper towards him before cutting the ball back for Lalawmpuia to score into an unguarded net.

Lalawmpuia struck again in the 15th minute through his own anticipation. Lalremruatfela brought India level in the 18th minute with a fine individual effort.

The turnaround was complete in the final minute of the half. Nibas intercepted a loose pass and found Lalawmpuia, who remained composed despite the defenders closing around him and the goalkeeper advancing. His low finish completed his hat-trick and sent India into the interval with a remarkable 4-3 lead.

Second Half Battle And Late Equaliser

Kazakhstan responded after the break and equalised in the 27th minute. Two minutes later, Kazakhstan were back in front as Zhangir Serik found the net with a long-range effort from around 20 yards.

India again had to play the chasing game and Lalawmpuia delivered once more with three minutes remaining. Deepak Singh Arambam floated a corner into the box, where Lalawmpuia got the better of his marker to score his fourth goal and make it 5-5.

Both sides searched for a winner in the closing minutes, but neither could find another breakthrough, sending the contest straight to penalties.

Penalty Shootout Heartbreak

Nara, Victor, Birjit and Muhammad Sohil Khan converted India's first four kicks, while Kazakhstan's Kuandyk, Abdusheyev, Adilkhan and Abibulla Zeynulla also scored.

Lalremruatfela then struck the crossbar with India's fifth penalty, giving Kazakhstan the opportunity to settle the contest. However, Serik hit the post, leaving the shootout level at 4-4 and taking it to sudden death.

Soumojit Sarkar's effort was saved by the Kazakhstan goalkeeper, before Zhanseit Abuzhusip converted the decisive kick to bring an extraordinary contest to a close.

Earlier in the day, India lost 1-2 to Afghanistan in the quarter-finals for positions 81 to 88.