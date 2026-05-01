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Lakshya Sen Stuns Chou Tien Chen In Thomas Cup Quarterfinal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 01, 2026 15:29 IST

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Lakshya Sen's stunning comeback victory against Chou Tien Chen gives India a 1-0 lead in the Thomas Cup quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei, showcasing India's badminton prowess on the world stage.

Photograph: BWF/Badminton Photo

Photograph: BWF/Badminton Photo

Key Points

  • Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in a thrilling Thomas Cup quarterfinal match.
  • Sen saved two match points to secure a crucial victory for India against Chinese Taipei.
  • The Indian badminton team now leads 1-0 in the Thomas Cup quarterfinal.
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play the next match in the doubles category.

Lakshya Sen produced a stirring comeback, saving two match points to outwit world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in a gruelling opening singles, giving India a 1-0 lead over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup Finals here on Friday.

Lakshya, who trailed for large parts of the contest, showed remarkable resilience to script an 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 victory in a marathon clash lasting one hour and 28 minutes.

 

Intense Badminton Duel Between Sen and Chen

With the head-to-head locked at 4-4 prior to this contest, the two engaged in another absorbing duel marked by long rallies, precise strokeplay and intense momentum swings.

Chou displayed his experience in the opening game, recovering from 10-15 down and overturning a late deficit to take the lead.

Lakshya, however, responded under pressure in the second game. Trailing 13-17, the Indian reeled off four straight points to draw level. Chou earned two match points, but Lakshya held his nerve, saving both before closing out the game to force a decider.

Lakshya Sen Seals Victory in Decisive Game

The 36-year-old Chou appeared to fade physically in the third game as Lakshya seized control with an 11-7 lead at the interval and maintained his composure to seal the contest.

India will look to extend the advantage when the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin next.

In the remaining matches, Ayush Shetty will take on world No. 8 Lin Chun-Yi, the duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun will meet Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po-Hsuan, while Kidambi Srikanth will face world No. 21 Chi Yu Jen.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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