News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Lakshya, Sindhu, Malvika enter second round of China Masters

Lakshya, Sindhu, Malvika enter second round of China Masters

Source: PTI
November 20, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: World No. 19 PV Sindhu dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Photograph:BAI/X

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round with superlative wins in the women's and men's singles events at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday.

In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world, also registered an upset, defeating Denmark's world No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16 to advance to the second round.

World No. 19 Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes, notching up her 20th win in 21 meetings with the Thai shuttler.

 

The 29-year-old from Hyderabad will next face Singapore's Yeo Jia Min, while Malvika will meet eighth-seeded Supanida Katethong.

Lakshya, meanwhile, avenged his Olympic bronze medal loss with a 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 win over seventh seed Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in 57 minutes. Lakshya will next face either Denmark's Rasmus Gemke or Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

The victory was a balm for Lakshya, who had lost to Lee in the Paris Olympics bronze medal match from an advantageous position.

In their first meeting since that defeat, Lakshya played with vengeance, surging to an 11-4 lead in the opening game before sealing it.

Lee bounced back in the second game, racing to a 7-1 lead before extending it to 17-8 to level the contest.

In the decider, Lakshya took a 5-1 lead, but Lee fought back to level at 5-5. However, Lakshya held firm, taking an 11-8 lead at the break with a precise smash. He then moved to 14-10 with two diagonal shots before reaching 18-11 with a cross-court smash.

The Indian held his nerves and wrapped up the match after Lee hit wide.

Sindhu vs Busanan

Both shuttlers started off the match on an even keel with Busanan taking a 14-10 lead thanks to two unforced errors by the Indian.

However, Sindhu went on a roll, winning the next nine points to take a 19-14 lead before closing the first game in her favour.

But the loss in the first game didn't deter Busanan as she started the second game strongly. Although Sindhu trailed for most part of the second game, she continued to chip away at the points deficit with her aggressive play to take the lead for the first time in the game at 18-17.

The star Indian shuttler then sealed the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
'There will never be another one like Rafa!'
'There will never be another one like Rafa!'
BGT: What does the pitch hold for opening Test?
BGT: What does the pitch hold for opening Test?
SEE: India's High Intensity Fielding...
SEE: India's High Intensity Fielding...
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Maharashtra assembly elections: The Tendulkars vote
Maharashtra assembly elections: The Tendulkars vote
No fairytale ending as Nadal bows out with defeat
No fairytale ending as Nadal bows out with defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances