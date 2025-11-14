HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lakshya shocks Loh Kean Yew to storm Into Japan semis

Lakshya shocks Loh Kean Yew to storm Into Japan semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 14, 2025 10:41 IST

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen enters Kumamoto Masters semifinals. Photograph: Lakshya Sen/Instagram

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen registered an upset win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to storm into the semifinals of the USD 475,000 Kumamoto Masters Japan in Kumamoto, Japan, on Friday.

Commonwealth Games champion Sen, seeded seventh, produced a superlative performance to outclass world No. 9 Loh 21-13, 21-17 in 40 minutes, extending his dominance over the Singaporean with a seventh win in 13 career meetings.

 

The world No. 15, who finished runner-up at the Hong Kong Open in September, will next face Japan's sixth seed and world No. 13 Kenta Nishimoto.

Coming in with a 6-3 head-to-head lead, Sen displayed impressive all-round control to dismantle Loh, who has been struggling for some time.

Lakshya Sen

The two were tied 4-4 early in the opening game before Sen broke away to take an 11-8 lead at the interval. He reeled off six straight points after the break to move 18-9 ahead and comfortably closed out the game.

Loh showed better resistance in the second game, staying level with Sen at 9-9, but the Indian once again pulled ahead to 15-9. The Singaporean narrowed the gap to 17-18, but Sen held firm to seal the match.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
